Pick your perfect Halloween party in Indy

You read our creepy ghost stories
-
Via The Children's Museum
-
The Cursed Castle
. Now it's time to shake off the dreadspiders and get Halloween partyin'. Pick your perfect Halloween event to attend this weekend from our big list.
Ghoulish parties
The Halloween Howl
October 29, 7-11 p.m.
Spend the evening gobbling up free food and slurping down free beer and wine. Once you’ve got enough beer in you head to the dance floor and share your “famous” Thriller moves. Make sure and craft the perfect costume for the evening’s costume contest, the winner will be going home with $500 in their hands.
The Crane Bay, 551 Merrill St., $75, 21+, halloweenhowl.net
Wicked Wonders Street Fair Sideshow
October 29, 8 p.m.
This one has an explicit content rating on it, so you know it will be good. Rocket Doll Revue, The 1932 Motion Picture “Freaks” and Blue Monkey Sideshow will perform at this adults-only party, which benefits the Irvington Legacy Project, the Halloween Festival, and Gaia Works, Inc., a senior citizens’ food bank. This event is a good option to attend if you planned on being at the Masquerade Ball —- which is sold out — but didn’t nab your tickets in time.
Coal Yard, 5547 Bonna Ave., $25, 18+
2nd Annual Monster’s Ball
October 29, 9 p.m.
Dance, drink, win $1,000 in their costume contest. It’s simple.
Cadillac Ranch and Bartini’s, 300 S., prices vary, 21+
Haunted Hilbert
October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Grab your masquerade masks and fancy attire — you’re supporting the ISO’s education programs at this Halloween party in one of Indy’s grandest venues. Cross your fingers for a Phantom of the Opera sighting? (Note: the full orchestra does not perform at this event.)
Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, $75 - $100, 21+
Family-friendly frights
Irvington Halloween Festival Street Fair
October 29, 10 a.m.
Pumpkin carving, costume contests, and a big 2 p.m. parade with a Sammy Terry Grand Ghoulish Marshal. There’s music from the Martine Locke Duo, The Capones, Dear Lincoln, Memetics, Cocaine Wolves, Andy D, There Are Ghosts
and The Graveyard Stompers on two different stages. Irvington does Halloween right and if you can only spend one day doing (fun) spooky stuff, make it this day, in Indy’s most haunted neighborhood.
East Washington St. between Ritter Ave. and Bolton, free, all-ages
Pleasant Run Vampire Run
Saturday, October 29, 8:45 a.m.
Ve vant to suck your … Gatorade? The Vampire Run begs this important question: Can you run with a pair of vampire fangs in your mouth? Of course you can! Irvington hosts a 5-mile run, a 3-mile walk and a Little Bat Dash for your small spooks. Get in a little bit of exercise before nomming on kettle corn at the Irvington Street Fair. PS: All funds raised by the run will go to benefit the Irvington Legacy Project, the Halloween Festival, and Gaia Works, Inc., a senior citizens’ food bank.
Irvington United Methodist Church, 30 N. Audubon Road., registration prices vary based on race, all-ages
Cursed Castle
Through October 30
The Children’s Museum presents a couple of different Halloween events, including A Friendly Feast with the Witches (with a Boo-fet), plus music by Ruditoonz, and a Black Hat Dash 1 mile or 5k fun run. Check childrensmuseum.com for event details. And dress up and bring your goodie bags.
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian St., $8 and up, all-ages
Headless Horseman
Through October 30
Hay rides, scarecrow strolls, scary-o-ke, marionettes, and much more awaits at Conner Prairie for the wee ones.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, $8-$17, all-ages
ZooBoo
Through October 30
Youngins’ 12 and under can wear masks, but Zoo peeps ask adults to keep their faces-unobscured. (The better to see how s-s-s-scared you are, my pretties!) Don’t worry: they’ve got a animal face-painting station for you instead. Bring your treat bags and say hi to the tigers for us.
Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St., all-ages
Freaky productions
Irvington Ghost Tours
Various days and times
Come one, come all — these tours never sell out, no matter how many ghost hunters come out. The Irvington Ghost Tours are a rain-or-shine event
led by Alan Hunter that cover a mile and a half of Historic Irvington, including Mason Lodge No. 666
Begins at 10 S. Johnson Ave., $15, all-ages
Rocky Horror Picture Show
October 29, 11 p.m.
This is a midnight showing, but don’t miss the 11 p.m. call time for a Virgin Sacrifice, and to grab your seats and your prop kits for $4.
Irving Theater, 5505 E. Washington St., $10, 17+
Young Frankenstein!
October 29, 7 p.m.
The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre presents this classic Mel Brooks play with Fronk-en-steen and Eye-gore. Michael J. Lasley directs.
Civic Theatre, 3 Center Green, $24.50-$45.50, all-ages
Headless Horseman, Unscripted
October 28, 10 p.m.
“Villainy wears many masks, none of which so dangerous as [insert hilarity here.].” Ichabod Crane gets the improv treatment thanks to ComedySportz and the suggestions of you — who will hopefully be in the office providing suggestions on provided pieces of paper.
ComedySportz, 721 Massachusetts Ave., $14, 17+
Scream
October 29, 6:30 p.m.
It might be a little chilly outside, but at least you’re not in Woodsboro. Bring a blanket and a thermos of hot chocolate.
Indianapolis Museum of Art, 4000 Michigan St., $8 in advance, $12 at door, 21+
Spooky jams
Moonlight Madness
October 28, 7:30 p.m.
The Mousetrap breaks out two stages, nine performers (Kaleidoscope Jukebox, Shy Guy Says, Magnetic, Bad Dagger, MC Sparkplug, Cam Miller, Dub Knight, Kid Nappa, Mikial Robertson and Sweater Disco), four fire shows, three live painters and two aerial artists to celebrate the spookiest night of the year. Dress your best: Costume contest winners will be announced at 12:30 a.m.
Mousetrap, 5565 N. Keystone Ave., 21+
A Masquerade Halloween
October 28, 7 p.m.
Audiodacity, Bobbie Morrone Trio, Kyle Megna and The Monsoons.
The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 21+
Halloween Tribute Night
October 28, 8 p.m.
Who will be performing as Fleetwood Mac, Boston, The Police and The Doors? You’ll have to show up to find out which locals will dress up as these classic rockers.
Melody Inn, 3826 N. Illinois St., $10, 21+
Theghost Twin Cats’ 12th Annual Halloween Party
October 29, 9 p.m.
It’s a tradition for a reason. Make sure you’ve got plenty of room to move and groove in your costume, because that’s what you’ll be doing at this show.
Mousetrap, 5565 N. Keystone Ave., 21+