Ghosts of Indiana: The Irvington Babysitter

The annals of our world are filled with unexplainable, often terrifying stories. There are the famous tales that have been passed down through generations. You know these tales: Bloody Mary appears in a mirror. Civil War spectres linger on the foggy fields of Gettysburg. Abraham Lincoln's ghost appears at the White House in the Lincoln bedroom. Here in Indiana, there are well-known accounts of ghosts in places like the Hannah House and French Lick Springs Hotel. But some of the scariest, most chilling ghost stories come from the people you pass on the sidewalk every day. They may be your neighbor, your friend, your grandmother. Or, even worse, they may be the previous owner of your new home, and the stories they could tell you of that seemingly charming SoBro craftsman could chill your spine and send you packing. We reached out to the people of Indy to send us the spookiest, most unnerving stories they have experienced firsthand in Indianapolis ­— and let's just say the NUVO staff hasn't been sleeping so well over the past month or so. Ready? Reader, beware. You're in for a scare. Happy Halloween. ­— Cavan McGinsie

The Irvington Babysitter

Oh, yes. Irvington. If you've ever been there, heard of it, or met someone who has lived there, chances are ... you already know. Know what, exactly? Well, there are tons of great places to eat, drink and shop. It's also incredibly historic. No doubt about that. So historic, in fact, that the majority of its residents claim that history walks right through their home.

Going on one of the many ghost tours in October will show you just how haunted the area is. It is led by a gentleman named Alan Hunter, who has several books filled with stories and experiences about the town's ghosts and haunted houses...many of which are included in the tour.

Hunter wasn't the first person who had me interested in Irvington's history. My brother, who is 10 years older than me, told me all about his experiences there. We lived there sometime between 1989 and 1991 in a two-story duplex off of East Michigan by Ellenberger Park.

It all started out as small occurrences ... things that he would think were "weird," but didn't really think anything of. Many times when he was home alone after school, he would hear footsteps (with heels) going up and down the hallway upstairs, while he was downstairs. Keep in mind this was an old house with hardwood floors with the creaks that went along with it. If someone was walking in the house, you'd know. Many times he heard the walking upstairs so much that he actually would walk upstairs to see if anyone was home, only to find out he definitely was alone.

My brother had his own bedroom at the time. My sister and I shared a room (she was a baby and I was a toddler) and my parents had their own room. My brother's room was unique, though. His room had a closet with stairs that led to an attic. He kept some shirts hanging on a rail just above the first few steps. On those first few steps, he set up his baseball player figurines and Star Wars action figures to stand as some sort of display (I mean, who wouldn't?).

Many times, though, my brother or mom would walk into the room to find his closet door wide open with the figurines toppled over. It would happen so often that my mother believed it was me sneaking off and playing with them. Almost every day, they would find his belongings in the closet in disarray, and I would get a spanking.

My brother began to think it was strange, though. He told me that the closet door was so heavy, he was not sure I could even open it. He also noticed that the clothes would always be pushed entirely to one side ... too high for a toddler to reach and too heavy. The toys were almost as if someone (about to walk up the stairs) annoyingly pushed them aside with their foot, because they were always moved to one side. One day, while babysitting us kids, he made sure we didn't leave his sight downstairs, and made sure his closet door was closed with everything set up in the closet. He went back upstairs a few hours later to his room to find his closet door wide open, clothes and toys pushed to the side.

Our mother worked late nights as a server and often wouldn't come home until late at night. Dad was never really around, so my brother did what he did best — looked after us kids. He babysat us fed us, and played with us. Many nights, while all of us were in bed, Mom would always come into my brother's room in the middle of the night and let him know she was home. Sometimes he would wake up to find her there, other times he would sleep right through it.

One night, he lay in bed half asleep and heard her come in. He felt her sit at the foot of the bed, as usual. He didn't say anything because he felt like he was finally getting ready to fall asleep. He felt her sit there for a while, until finally he decided to acknowledge her, thinking maybe she had a bad night. He looked up, only to find nobody sitting there at all ... but someone was still sitting there.

He watched ­— and felt — the foot of his springy bed rise back up.

After all these experiences, he really started to get curious. During another night of babysitting during the dead of winter, home alone with us kids, he went up to visit his fast-asleep brother and sister. He walked up to each crib and proceeded to take the blankets off us and put them at the foot of the cribs. About 30 minutes later, he went back upstairs to check on us, only to find those very blankets over his brother and sister, each of us perfectly and totally tucked in.

My brother often felt uncomfortable doing basic chores around the house. He has told me that whenever he would do the dishes, the room would get extremely cold (even in the summer) and he would feel uneasy. "Picture this: You get a new job, and your new boss is hovering over you, observing and judging everything you do. It felt like that."

Finally, one night my brother had a friend over while babysitting us. The way he tells it is this: "We were watching TV or playing Nintendo or something. All, if not most, of the lights were out. The drapes were closed. I looked towards the stairs to find a shadow hovering & making its way down the top of the stairs. As it slowly made its way down, it stopped on the middle landing for only two seconds, then made its way down the next set. It made its way into the kitchen where it finally disappeared. I looked at my friend and said, "Did you see that?" My buddy replied, "If you're talking about that shadowy-thing that came down the stairs ... yeah, I saw it."

At least once a year, I drive by that duplex and always see a "for sale" sign in front. I hope someone buys the place soon, if they haven't already. It really is a beautiful old home with an inhabitant that seems to be motherly, and never malicious.

Take a stroll through Irvington. Get a beer at Black Acre. Get a slice of pizza from Jockamos. Check out Bookmamas and pick up one of Alan Hunter's many books or dig for a record at Irvington Vinyl. You'll love it there ... and you'll soon understand why many never want to leave.

— Alex Wisemiller

