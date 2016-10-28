Attack on Dakota Access Pipeline protestors prompts protest Downtown Sunday

Things are escalating on the front lines:Related: Read reporting from North Dakota via Democracy Now.
North Dakota Deploys Armed Forces to Force Dakota Access Pipeline Onto Treaty Land from Unicorn Riot on Vimeo.This video shows police brutalizing protectors who are just fighting for clean water for themselves and future generations.
They are just trying to stand in the way of a pipeline about to be buried under their's and millions of other Americans drinking water supply. This pipe will leak in time, the water will be destroyed and millions of people will lose their drinking water. This is happening across the country. What will we do as a species as our clean drinking water becomes less and less available?
These people are fighting for our future and our ability to be able to live and they are being trampled and dragged out of the way by police so the corporate machine can keep moving forward.
Pepper spray, tasers, sound cannons, rubber bullets, uses of force and intimidation. This is un-constitutional. It looks like news we see coming in from third world nations.
Here is another summary, article, and photos of yesterdays' (10/27/16) violent activities. Live shots were fired. One horse injured, one dead.
Here is the official statement from the Tribes about the activities that occurred throughout the day and evening of 10/27/16:
STATEMENT from TONIGHT (10/27/16): Chairman Dave Archambault.
"Militarized law enforcement agencies moved in on water protectors with tanks and riot gear today. We continue to pray for peace. We call on the state of North Dakota to oversee the actions of local law enforcement to, first and foremost, ensure everyone’s safety. The Department of Justice must send overseers immediately to ensure the protection of First Amendment rights and the safety of thousands here at Standing Rock. DOJ can no longer ignore our requests. If harm comes to any who come here to stand in solidarity with us, it is on their watch. They must step in and hold the state of North Dakota and Morton County accountable for their acts of violence against innocent, prayerful people.
The Obama administration has asked DAPL to voluntarily halt construction until the review process has been completed, but DAPL has ignored these repeated requests. By deploying law enforcement to support DAPL construction, the State of North Dakota is collaborating with Energy Transfer Partners and escalating tensions.
We need our state and federal governments to bring justice and peace to our lands, not the force of armored vehicles.
We have repeatedly seen a disproportionate response from law enforcement to water protectors’ nonviolent exercise of their constitutional rights. Today we have witnessed people praying in peace, yet attacked with pepper spray, rubber bullets, sound and concussion cannons. We urge state and federal government agencies to give this tense situation their immediate and close attention.
We also call on the thousands of water protectors who stand in solidarity with us against DAPL to remain in peace and prayer. Any act of violence hurts our cause and is not welcome here. We invite all supporters to join us in prayer that, ultimately, the right decision—the moral decision—is made to protect our people, our sacred places, our land and our resources. We won't step down from this fight. As peoples of this earth, we all need water. This is about our water, our rights, and our dignity as human beings."
