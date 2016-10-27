Ghosts of Indiana: The Murat's Mysterious Maintenance Man

click to enlarge

The annals of our world are filled with unexplainable, often terrifying stories. There are the famous tales that have been passed down through generations. You know these tales: Bloody Mary appears in a mirror. Civil War spectres linger on the foggy fields of Gettysburg. Abraham Lincoln's ghost appears at the White House in the Lincoln bedroom. Here in Indiana, there are well-known accounts of ghosts in places like the Hannah House and French Lick Springs Hotel. But some of the scariest, most chilling ghost stories come from the people you pass on the sidewalk every day. They may be your neighbor, your friend, your grandmother. Or, even worse, they may be the previous owner of your new home, and the stories they could tell you of that seemingly charming SoBro craftsman could chill your spine and send you packing. We reached out to the people of Indy to send us the spookiest, most unnerving stories they have experienced firsthand in Indianapolis ­— and let's just say the NUVO staff hasn't been sleeping so well over the past month or so. Ready? Reader, beware. You're in for a scare. Happy Halloween. ­— Cavan McGinsie

The Murat's Mysterious Maintenance Man

My friend, Robbie, worked as a security guard at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis. At roll call one morning his boss asked the group if anyone would volunteer to cover the night shift. There was apparently some valuable musical equipment being stored overnight in the Egyptian Room that warranted an overnight guard. Robbie happily volunteered to get in some extra hours. His boss then laughed at him and said, "Good luck, bud."

Robbie had heard stories over the years about the old building being haunted, but he didn't give it much credit. Knowing that I always wanted to explore the old building, he asked if I would come keep him company for a little while, which I eagerly agreed to. When his night shift began at 10 p.m., all of the windows and doors were set with the security alarm. The only door that could be opened was the exit door to the security office. The lights in the rooms and hallways were turned off for the night, leaving on only the lights in the elevators and security office.

He had already done two or three full building security checks before my arrival around midnight, and all was well. When I got there at midnight, we hung out in the security office for a while playing cards and talking. Robbie eventually dozed off for a few minutes laying back in the office chair. (He had been on the clock since 6 a.m. that morning).

As I sat playing a game of Solitaire on the table, I started to hear the sound of running in the hallways directly above the office. I thought to myself that the building was very old and it was probably just the sound of settling. I continued to hear the running sound but decided to ignore it. A few short minutes passed when I heard the unmistakable noise of a far-off piano playing. I listened to make sure that I wasn't crazy before waking Robbie to see if he too could hear what I was hearing. As he awoke from his nap his eyes widened and he gave me a look.

He definitely heard it too.

Then the piano stopped and it was silent again. At this, we decided it was time to investigate.

No one could go in or out of the building without Robbie's knowledge, so why was there a piano playing? And who or what was running up and down the hallways? As we set out down the dark halls, lit only by his flashlight, we came to the elevator located on the older Shriner side of the building. We planned to go to the top floor and work our way back down. As the elevator doors opened on the top floor and we started to step out, the first thing we noticed was how bright it was. Just an hour earlier he had checked this same floor and all was sound and all lights were off. This time, it was somehow lit up like a Christmas tree – every single fluorescent light was on in the halls. We started to step out of the elevator to check it out but then stopped immediately.

There was a man standing just outside the elevator, almost as if he was waiting to get on.

I can still remember the details of his appearance like it was yesterday. He was a very old-looking man, white shaggy hair, hunchbacked. He looked to be at least 100 years old. He wore a nondescript white shirt with blue and white pinstriped bib overalls. The man was holding some sort of dolly/hand truck. He was as clear as day, but something was off. At the time, I couldn't put my finger on it. As we stared at him in disbelief, Robbie began to speak to him.

Now, Robbie was the night security guard. There was not another human being in the building that night besides the two of us. He absolutely would have known if there was, for any reason, an elderly contractor working on the top floor donned in early 1900s blue-collar-worker wear. Being the security guard he was, he would have immediately taken this strange man to the office and called the police to report an intruder in the Murat Theatre. He would have escorted this man outside until the police arrived. Maybe he would have called his boss. Point is, he would have done something in order to "secure" the situation and the building.

Instead, Robbie simply said, as if speaking to a helpless puppy dog, "Hey bud, whatcha doin'?" It may have been the shock of what was before our eyes, but it was as if we were both in a sort of trance. The old man heard this question, looked down and started mumbling an inaudible answer. Something about needing to finish what he was there to build is all we could make out. Again, instead of taking the man to check for his clearance in the building with some type of authority, Robbie just politely told the old man to have a nice night and we stepped back into the elevator and let the doors shut.

Still in our trance-like state, we didn't say a word to each other on the ride downstairs. As we walked back to the security office, we finally looked at each other, wide-eyed and silent. We stood that way for a minute until we 'came to'. Robbie's face was drained white. We had our frantic "Did that just really happen?" exchange and then he asked me if I saw it too. I said, "The creepy old man upstairs? Yeah, saw that. You're not crazy." He said, "No, not just that. Did you look down while we were talking to him? He didn't have any feet. Not like he lost his feet in an accident or was born that way, but literally there just weren't any feet. He was floating. Floa-ting."

Feeling brave, we decided to go back up to make sure we weren't, in fact, crazy. We rode back up and when the elevator doors opened on the top floor again all the lights were off, just as they had been an hour before. No sign of the old man, no dolly, no nothing. Just an eerie, quiet darkness. That's when we knew. All the stories about this place were true. It is, without question, haunted. Robbie's night shift was scheduled until 7 a.m. the next morning, but after the night's events, he left hours earlier out of fear.

In 1882, the Freemasons decided to build a shrine in Indianapolis. The Murat Temple was eventually constructed in 1909 and completed in 1910. There are stories of some of the construction workers dying during the time it was being built. Bands playing in the Theatre or Egyptian Room often report seeing ghostly apparitions and lights up in the rafters. Some say it is also haunted by Shrine Potentate Elias Jacoby, one of the original founders. Footsteps, lights, conversations and strange noises have all been reported in the past. A portrait of Jacoby has been seen several times with a tear in his eye. Others report seeing a light hovering in the seat that he used to sit in during performances. Whatever is haunting this building, it is very real. To this day, I can't attend a performance in that building without the feeling of being watched by something otherworldly.

— Michelle Hurst

