Ghosts of Indiana: The Spirit in Speedway

click to enlarge

The annals of our world are filled with unexplainable, often terrifying stories. There are the famous tales that have been passed down through generations. You know these tales: Bloody Mary appears in a mirror. Civil War spectres linger on the foggy fields of Gettysburg. Abraham Lincoln's ghost appears at the White House in the Lincoln bedroom. Here in Indiana, there are well-known accounts of ghosts in places like the Hannah House and French Lick Springs Hotel. But some of the scariest, most chilling ghost stories come from the people you pass on the sidewalk every day. They may be your neighbor, your friend, your grandmother. Or, even worse, they may be the previous owner of your new home, and the stories they could tell you of that seemingly charming SoBro craftsman could chill your spine and send you packing. We reached out to the people of Indy to send us the spookiest, most unnerving stories they have experienced firsthand in Indianapolis ­— and let's just say the NUVO staff hasn't been sleeping so well over the past month or so. Ready? Reader, beware. You're in for a scare. Happy Halloween. ­— Cavan McGinsie

The Spirit in Speedway

click to enlarge

Paranormal activity is no stranger to me. Growing up, I've always been prone to spirits and I'm not really sure why. I've seen and heard some things that are unexplainable, but without a doubt, supernatural.

My most vivid experience was when I was 11 years old. My mother and father just got divorced and my father was living in a studio apartment in Speedway. Whenever my little brother and I would spend the night, my dad would sleep on the sofa, while my brother and I would sleep on the Murphy bed.

One night, around Christmastime, I woke up feeling wound up. I couldn't watch TV or read, because I was sharing the room with two other people. So I laid there silently, staring at the ceiling and fighting sleep. My eyes began to wander to the Christmas tree in the corner, and that's when I saw her. I saw a little girl standing next to the tree.

She had long, curly hair, and wore a frilly dress. I remember blinking my eyes quickly, and thinking, "No, you're seeing things." But no matter how many times I blinked and opened my eyes, she still stood there, staring at me. I sat up in bed and leaned closer to the edge to get a better look. She cocked her head to the side, mimicking me. I was so terrified that I let out the loudest scream.

My father jumped off the sofa and turned on the light. I told him that I saw a little girl by the Christmas tree and started crying. I was so frustrated, because he didn't believe me. He turned off the light angrily and told me to go back to sleep. To this day, he still doesn't believe me.

Another experience is more recent and still occurs regularly. There is someone or something living in my mom's house. We built this house in 1998, but the land used to be woods. Some very bizarre activity happens on a daily basis. For instance, if you're on the other side of the house, you can sometimes hear the door by the garage open and slam shut. There have been many times I've been in my room, heard the door open and shut, and then I'd yell out, "Hey, Mom!" After not hearing a response, I'd go into the other room to see that nobody is there. I'd then peek into the garage to see nobody is parked. Lights are off. I'm completely alone. This has happened to my mother too, thinking I have come home. More?

Frequently, our motion-censored nightlights in the hallway will turn on and off by itself. There have been many times where we'll be watching a movie in the living room to see the hallway light up. Of course, we check to see if everyone's in the room. Yup. Is the cat in the room? Yup. Hmm. Well, something had to activate the lights!

But the most unsettling thing that happened was so aggressive, and unexplainable: One day I stepped outside of my room to talk to my mom, who was in the room next to mine. I'm standing in the hallway, in front of both doors. As we're talking, out of nowhere, I turn to look at my door and watch it slam shut with my own two eyes.

As much as I believe in spirits, I still always try to find a logical explanation behind everything. I went through everything in my head: "No, the air conditioning didn't just kick on... No, we don't have any windows open ... No, nobody else is in my room..." My mother's face looked stunned. All we could do was laugh and say, "What the hell was that?!"

I love learning about the paranormal and hearing other people's stories. I truly believe that spirits walk among us daily, some good and bad. I also believe that only some people can experience and sense them. Honestly, I enjoy being a "chosen one." It makes life interesting.

— Kristen Wisemiller

Other Ghost Stories: