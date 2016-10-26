Ghosts of Indiana: The Attic Apparition

click to enlarge

The annals of our world are filled with unexplainable, often terrifying stories. There are the famous tales that have been passed down through generations. You know these tales: Bloody Mary appears in a mirror. Civil War spectres linger on the foggy fields of Gettysburg. Abraham Lincoln's ghost appears at the White House in the Lincoln bedroom. Here in Indiana, there are well-known accounts of ghosts in places like the Hannah House and French Lick Springs Hotel. But some of the scariest, most chilling ghost stories come from the people you pass on the sidewalk every day. They may be your neighbor, your friend, your grandmother. Or, even worse, they may be the previous owner of your new home, and the stories they could tell you of that seemingly charming SoBro craftsman could chill your spine and send you packing. We reached out to the people of Indy to send us the spookiest, most unnerving stories they have experienced firsthand in Indianapolis ­— and let's just say the NUVO staff hasn't been sleeping so well over the past month or so. Ready? Reader, beware. You're in for a scare. Happy Halloween. ­— Cavan McGinsie

The Attic Apparition

You'll find this former Victorian mansion, built in the 1890s, on North Delaware Street in the Herron-Morton Place Historic District. It's such a beautiful home, even though by 2011 it had been split into four condos from the top down. This gave each condo three floors, which is what our rental had five years ago.

My room was in the transformed attic, now the third, top floor. Being by far the poorest roommate of the three of us, I lived in the loft on that floor. I had to make a curtain wall: feel free to smile on the inside for that one. Across from me, one of my roommates, Monica, had a full bedroom including French doors leading to a smoking porch, two latch windows, fully functioning walls and a door.

While assembling my curtain wall, the guy I was dating at the time told me that some kind of presence was on that third floor, and its home was in Monica's room. He only told me, and of course, I kept it to myself. But this was the first time hearing of the ghost I would later call Ned.

There were many small happenings that started around the house right after we moved in. Each of us had something to say about the now fourth roommate we didn't know we would have. It would be like, hearing footsteps from the third floor when no one was up there, coming home with all of Monica's windows and French doors wide open, or doors not being able to shut or open until we would ask the spirit if we could.

Soon the focus stayed on the third floor, mainly in Monica's room. I had small, but pretty much daily, interactions with Ned. Monica and I spoke about our new friend and felt that it was the essence of a small boy and that he wasn't harmful. This was mostly because these stunts felt like pranks our younger brothers played on us as kids. When he would pull at or pick up my bedding or open my windows in the middle of the night, I would let Ned know it was not cute and to stop immediately. And he would.

Then there was Monica. She started staying the night more at her boyfriend's place, which made it seem like the energy would build up for when she did come home. One night, when she was trying to fall asleep in her bed, she heard something starting to shake. It was her vanity in the corner of her room. Soon it started to shake more, and then so did her dresser. They had become so violent in their shaking that lipsticks and jewelry were falling to the floor. Monica thought it was an earthquake. Next, her bed began shaking.

It was then that she felt something under her blankets. Right at her ankle she felt a small hand, a hand that slowly ran up her leg. She left not only her bedroom but also the house entirely that night.

Ned's last epic episode was when Monica and I were on bed rest. We had been in a severe-enough car accident that we needed to stay home and rest up and were trying to nap during the day. Beforehand, we had told each other that if the other needed to go into our room for anything (extra blankets, DVDs, books) to feel free. Soon after I had laid down, I heard footsteps into my room and the curtain move open, again and again. It must have been four or five times of hearing someone come into my room, walk about and then leave again. When I got up later that evening to get dinner with Monica, I asked if she found what she was looking for in my room. That's when she told me she was never in my room — in fact, she heard me going in and out of her room! Right at that moment, we both knew it was Ned. It was the first time we experienced a Ned occurrence together, at the same time.

After we moved out, I asked my landlord — who had previously lived there as well — if he had ever experienced anything spooky, and he hadn't. I always wondered who was really living alongside us and what the history of the house really was. And why Ned felt comfortable revealing his antics to us.

Now the home has been sold and redone. But I'm always curious to know if Ned is still there on the third floor, playing jokes on his new roomies.

­­— Kristine Slentz