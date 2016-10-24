Slideshow: Broad Ripple Zombie Walk, through Mike Allee's lens

A portion of Broad Ripple’s South Guilford Avenue was shut down Saturday night to allow space for the annual migration of zombies that arrive each late October. This phenomena, better known as the Broad Ripple Zombie Walk, has been occurring for the last 11 years. It has become a Halloween time tradition for many.

From 5 to 7 p.m., zombies and spectators had makeup applied or touched up at the multiple booths set up; some stopped to have their photos taken or take zombie photos of their own. Kid’s games like Eyeball Pachinko and Brain Toss were on hand for the younger crowd; zombie themed items were offered for sale near one of the three street entries. A booth selling Zombie Walk t-shirts offered a free shirt to anyone bringing 10 cans of canned food. One of the primary goals of the annual event is to help stock Gleaner’s Food Bank.

At 7 o’clock, close to a thousand zombies assembled to walk, shuffle and stumble along a pre-determined path through the streets of Broad Ripple. As in previous years, following the walk, a Zombie Feast and Zombie Prom were held.