Thursday, October 20, 2016

Submit your State Park photos for DNR contest

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 3:35 PM

~beneath the falls~

A photo posted by Brian Weiss (@bdweiss1) on

Photography skills on point? Here's you chance to prove it. The Indiana DNR and Indiana State Parks are collecting photos for their fall color photo contest. The contest coincides with the celebration of this year’s centennial of Indiana State Parks. And there's a perk, they're giving away a lot of prizes.

Prizes include 100 one-day state park passes, a souvenir centennial pin, a state parks annual entrance pass, annual lake permit, horse permit or off-road cycling permit and the grand prize — a $100 State Park Inns gift card. Here’s how to participate:

Follow Indiana State Parks on Facebook at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs or follow and tag @indianadnr on Instagram and post photos in either of those locations.

Tag photos with #SPFallColor2016 and include the location and date to help contest organizers track the photos.

Photos must be taken between Oct. 15-30, 2016, at an Indiana State Park or Reservoir (see list at stateparks.IN.gov/2392.htm).

There is no limit on the number of entries per person.

Photos should be natural photos of great fall color in Indiana state parks and reservoirs. Participants should not use filters that enhance or alter colors.

Photos will be placed in albums on Facebook for voting between Nov. 5-15. Winners will be based on the number of likes in the albums, and there are no limits on the number of images a person can vote for.

The DNR may use photos entered in the contest in social media or in other locations in the future.

Submit away, friends.

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

