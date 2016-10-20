Search
Thursday, October 20, 2016

Review: Indy Scream Park will leave you spooked

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 8:36 PM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo

Offering five different haunts for one price, Indy Scream Park has not only high quality haunts, but a large quantity of them as well. But the most unique feature they offer are “Interactive” haunts. Visitors can get “marked” with glow sticks which make them free game for actors. You’ll be grabbed, sent into hidden areas and most likely separated from your group.

The newly redesigned, and now interactive Zombieland Apocalypse is on a whole new level of spookiness. You meander through empty buses, fields, buildings, all of which are located in the middle of a cornfield, the breeding ground for, you guessed it, a zombie apocalypse. At one point I was completely caught off guard by a zombie that slunk up behind me and touched my shoulder that I reached a career best in the high jump. And also, to quote my sister: "OMG BRIAN YOU JUST SCREAMED LIKE A GIRL HAHAHAHAHA." So funny Rachel, so funny. But If you dare, I highly recommend it.

To be honest, I didn't think Rage 3D could get better than it was last year, but alas, I was wrong. Additions like a section that forces you to walk though inflatables on each side (distracting you from the real terror) and an area with mannequins mixed in with real actors, make this haunt a can't miss. And in like most cases, the slower you walk though this, the better.

click to enlarge Pandemic - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo
  • Pandemic
Pandemic took the spot of last year's biggest letdown and that's a relief for everyone involved. Picture a clinical research laboratory gone awry, that's the scene of this interactive haunt. If you're on the skittish side but still want to experience the suspense and thrill of an interactive haunt, this is your best bet. About halfway through the haunt I was pulled away from my group by the infected. The ensuing Ring Around the Rosie game we played inside a secret room was quite exhausting. Luckily for me, it was experiencing an extreme effect from the infection and collapsed. Moral of the story, don't get infected.

For the third year in row, the team at Indy Scream Park altered very little with the Brickmore Asylum haunt, and for that I thank them. This is a perfect haunt they way it is. Based around a 100-year old mental health hospital, you'll leave checking your heartbeat and making sure you aren't missing a limb.

And lastly, I don't have much to say about Backwoods. It's a guessing game if you're going to enjoy this one as it really depends on the group of people you get paired with. May the spooky group chooser be with you.

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

