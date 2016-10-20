10 things to do this weekend

Hey Kurt.

1. Heartland Film Festival: 25th Anniversary Celebration

Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. As Heartland Film’s website states, you should “celebrate Heartland’s silver anniversary in style at this signature red carpet event, where you’ll be greeted by paparazzi snapping photos before joining fellow fans for an evening of live music, drinks and food stations.” The key event of the night will be the presentation of Heartland Film’s Pioneering Spirit: Lifetime Achievement Award to actor Brian Dennehy — a strong presence in film, theater and television for the last 30 years.

AMC Castleton Square 14, 6020 E. 82nd St., prices vary, all-ages

click to enlarge NUVO File Photo

Broad Ripple Zombie Walk 2014

2. Broad Ripple Zombie Walk 2016

Oct. 22, 5 p.m. For 11 years zombies have come together to bring terror to the Broad Ripple streets. This is great fundraiser for Gleaners Food Bank, collecting 4,765lbs of canned food at last year's event. Donate 10 canned food items to earn your commemorative 2016 Broad Ripple Zombie Walk t-shirt.

Broad Ripple Kroger, 6220 Guilford Ave, canned good donation, all-ages

3. Indiana Pacers FanJam

Oct. 23, 2 p.m. It's time to admit this: the start of Colts season hasn't gone as planned and we're in danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. But that hasn't put a damper on my excitement for the Pacers season to start. There will be entertainment, games, prizes, giveaways and an autograph session with the players. Get hype, y'all.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St, FREE, all-ages

4. The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 21-22, times vary. Innocent Brad and Janet find themselves seeking shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter transvestite Dr. Frank N Furter, his “perfect” creation Rocky, and an assortment of other crazy creatures.

The Athenaeum Theatre, 401 E. Michigan St., prices vary, all-ages

5. Hilly Hundred

Oct. 21-23, times vary. The Hilly Hundred draws more than 5,500 cyclists to Bloomington every year. This year is the 49th annual and participants cover 100 miles of beautiful Southern Indiana over the course of two days. The hills, the route, the food, the music, and camaraderie make this a can't-miss weekend.

Downtown Bloomington, 302 S. College Ave. prices vary, all-ages

6. DoItIndy Radio Hour 3rd Anniversary

Oct. 22, 7 p.m. On deck to perform: For The Fire, Charlie Ballantine, Katie Pederson, Tracksuit Lyfestile, and Moxxie. Do a good deed at this show too: $1 from each Fountain Square Brewing Co. beer sold will go to Safe Families Madison County.

Grove Haus, 1001 Hosbrook St., $10, all-ages

7. Hauntless Halloween

Oct. 21-22, times vary. Join Holliday Park Staff and Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre for an enchantingly fun evening! Families hike along candlelit trails and interact with different forest creatures who can magically speak for the night, then return to the nature center for a campfire, refreshments and activities.

Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Road, $8, all-ages

8. 29th Annual Grande Masquerade

Oct. 22, 6 p.m. Indulge your exotic side at Grande Masquerade 2016, where you are transported to the beautiful Moroccan oasis to dance under the midnight sky.

The Damien Center, 26 N Arsenal Ave, prices vary, 21+

9. Halloween Howl

Oct. 22. The Halloween Howl celebrates the season with a hors d’oeuvres buffet, music, costume contest and silent auction. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Process benefit the ALS Association Indiana Chapter.

The Crane Bay Event Center, 551 W Merrill St., $75, 21+

10. Happy Incident