How and where to watch tonight's Indiana U.S. Senate debate

Candidates Young, Brenton and Bayh
Tonight, Republican Todd Young, Democrat Evan Bayh and Libertarian Lucy Brenton
will debate as part of the race to replace Sen. Dan Coates.
The debate will begin at 7 p.m. and can be live-streamed via the Indiana Debate Commission's website and WISHTV.com; watched on live TV on CSPAN-2, WFYI and WTHR; or listened to on WFYI
and WIBC. Other affiliates around the state
will also broadcast the debate.
The Indiana Debate Commission encourages the submission of questions
from the public for the candidates, which will be integrated in some way into the debate.
Todd Young's campaign announced plans to gather at Rock Bottom Brewery at 6:30 p.m. for a debate-watching party. An individual donation of $25 per person is encouraged.
Viewers of tonight's debate can expect some fireworks between Young and Bayh; their tight race has become increasingly bitter, with attack ads from both sides filling local TV and radio airwaves this fall. A recent poll from Monmouth University shows Bayh with a small lead over Young in Indiana.