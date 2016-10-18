Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Gadfly: Don't stick your name on our tower of hate
By Wayne Bertsch
on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 11:43 AM
(Editor's note: Wayne Bertsch's long-running political cartoon "Gadfly" returns to NUVO for the rest of the 2016 election season. Just like Berkeley Breathed's "Bloom County," the return of "Gadfly" is a welcome sight.)
Illustration by Wayne Bertsch
Tags: chicks on the right, alex jones, limbaugh, xenophobia, terror, homophobia, greg garrison, racism, tea party, sexism, Image