Friday, October 14, 2016

New poll shows big margin for Gregg over Holcomb

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 3:06 PM

holcombgregg.jpg

A Monmouth University poll released Oct. 14 shows Democrat John Gregg with a 12-point lead over Republican Eric Holcomb, 50 percent to 38 percent. The poll, conducted Oct. 11-13 indicates Gregg has gained significant ground in the race to replace Mike Pence.

In the Presidential race, Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton in Indiana, 45 percent to 41 percent — down from a 47 percent to 36 percent lead in mid-August.

“Trump’s support in his running mate’s home state was already eroding before the latest bombshell hit,” said Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray. “The news that broke Wednesday seems to have driven those numbers even lower.”

A hotly contested Senate race has seen a large amount of attack ads from each side. But the Monmouth polls show that this race is almost unchanged from an August poll with Democrat Evan Bayh holding a 48 percent to 42 percent lead over Congressman Todd Young.

The Monmouth poll surveyed 402 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.


Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

