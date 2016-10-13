10 things to do this weekend

1.

Oct. 14-16, times vary. Spooky season is in full force and the kids need a good scare. Get face-to-face with the Horseman on the family friendly haunted hayride. There's also fortune telling ghouls, scary-o-ke, games and much more.

Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road (Fishers), prices vary, all-ages

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles performing during the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

2. Kellogg's® Tour of Gymnastics Champions

Oct. 15, 7 p.m. U.S. Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman and others bring their high-flying, dynamic performances to the Fieldhouse.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 25 S. Pennsylvania St., prices vary, all-ages

3. Hoosier Homecoming

Oct. 15, noon. This is a celebration of, and the end of the road for Indiana's Bicentennial Torch Relay. Learn more about our shared history, dedicate Bicentennial Plaza and more.

Indiana State House, 200 W Washington St, FREE, all-ages

4. Indy CD & Vinyl's 15th Anniversary Party

Oct. 16, noon. Impeccable timing for a 15th anniversary. YOU voted Indy CD & Vinyl the Best Local Record Store in this year's Best of Indy contest and a big party is a great way to say thanks. Sets from BYBYE, There Are Ghosts, Matthais Young, SERVICE and Pravada plus sales on almost everything in the store — score.

Indy CD & Vinyl, 806 Broad Ripple Ave, FREE, all-ages

Renae Stone, Julie Lyn Barber and Ben Asaykwee during Cabaret Poe 2015.

5. Cabaret Poe

Oct. 14-16, times vary. It's opening weekend for this fall thriller. See Edgar Allan Poe's most famous works such as The Raven, The Telltale Heart, and The Fall of the House of Usher like you've never seen them before.

Theatre on the Square (TOTS), 627 Massachusetts Ave., prices vary, all-ages

6. Caffeine Crawl Indianapolis

Oct. 14-15, 9 a.m. It's Indy's biggest annual coffee celebration! Roasters, chocolatiers, donut makers and baristas will unite with their best brews and treats for a tour of 12 local cafes.

Various Locations, Oct. 14-15, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., $25-$30, all-ages

7. The Music of Prince

Oct. 14, 8 p.m. "Purple Rain" with a full orchestra. Enough said.

Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, prices vary, all-ages

8. Night of The Hunter's Moon HOWL-O-WEEN Party

Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Spooky tunes from Black Cat Rebellion, Wolf and the Wereboys, Bel and the Bad Wolves and Peter and the Wolves. Tarot readings by Silver Siren, costume and howling contests and beer from Round Town Brewery. 15% of proceeds donated to Second Helpings Hunger Relief.

Irving Theater, 5505 E Washington St, $10, all-ages

9. Devil to Pay, Desert Planet, Barrens

Oct. 14, Perennial Best of Indy winners Devil to Pay return to the Mel with new a music video in hand. Metal madness, yo.

Melody Inn, 3826 N Illinois St., $6, 21+

10. Band Together