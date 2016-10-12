Best of Indy editors' picks: Gifts, goodies and gyms

click to enlarge Kristen Pugh

Global Gifts

It’s no coincidence this guide comes out right before the crush of winter holidays. NUVO readers voted on their favorite places to get all kinds of goodies, and if you’re new to Indy, you can use this as a guide to all the hotspots you should stop at for all your ChristmakkahzaSolstice gifts.

Best shop to help facilitate your backyard chicken dreams

So backyard chickens are 1) totally legal and 2) totally baller. And Agrarian, the homestead shop of choice for urban hipsters, can hook you up with some fluffy nuggets. (Get it?) Beekeeping supplies, rain harvesting tools and all kinds of other good stuff, too. Agrarian, you’ve helped us dream big about making our backyard into an agricultural oasis.

Best place to spend $20 but earn thousands of karma points

Global Gifts is the stuff of fair trade dreams. Our favorite little goody? The Peruvian finger puppets that come in literally dozens of variations. Lion? Duck? Shrimp? They’ve got a puppet for every finger. Beyond puppets — although we could talk about puppets for days, honestly — Global Gifts offers some of the best ChristmakkahzaSolstice gifts in town. And you know you’ve got shopping to do.

Best place to shop for your geeky design friend

Hey, we say this as the collective geeky design friend: get your ass to PRINTtEXT, the little shop on 52nd Street that features a wealth of high-end magazines, interesting zines and beautiful print products. This week, PRINTtEXT is launching a new, beautiful city guide called INDPLS at a party on October 15. You should go. Your geeky design friend will thank you later.

Best place to trick your friends into thinking you know shit about wine

Mass Ave Wine Shop lets you do exactly that. And this shop is somewhere you should ask a million questions. Tell the folks behind the counter what the occasion is or what’s for dinner, and they will have the perfect bottle. If Indy’s craft beer craze isn’t your speed, try some of their wine flights: you pick red or white and tell them how dry you want it, and they serve up a sampler. There are also some great board games stashed in the back hallway.

Best spot to get in on the local art game

Art Bank breaks down the notion that you have to be rolling in dough to be an art collector. They have over 30 artists, a slew of gallery rooms and tons of pieces for less than $100. If you want something big and bold though, there is fine art that can run over $5,000. The historical building used to be a bank, as you can tell from the huge vault in the back. Wander back there and the little room feels like you found a secret book lair. This is the Book Nook, with locally published titles. If you are an artist, go upstairs. There is another gallery space and an art supply store that focuses on “hard-to-find items.”

Best quick gifts for anyone

Shop Tibet is tucked away in Broad Ripple off of the main strip. This is the satellite location that started with the one in Bloomington. The small shop is quaint and has a plethora of any kind of fabric you could want. All of the items are made in Tibet and the owner regularly travels to bring them back. There is a small music and books section, lots of jewelry, prayer beads, necklaces and a variety of Tibetan prayer flags. This is probably Indy’s best-kept secret for scarves, hats and gloves too.