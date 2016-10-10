Monday, October 10, 2016
Gadfly: Pence, Trump and assaulting Indiana's women
Posted
By Wayne Bertsch
on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 3:09 PM
click to enlarge
Read NUVO's coverage of HEA1337, the strictest abortion bill in America that Pence signed in May, here.
(Editor's note: Wayne Bertsch's long-running political cartoon "Gadfly" returns to NUVO for the rest of the 2016 election season. Just like Berkeley Breathed's "Bloom County," the return of "Gadfly" is a welcome sight.)
Tags: gadfly, mike pence, donald trump, hea1337, Image