Sunday, October 9, 2016

Indiana Daily Student staffers tweet personal experiences of sexual assault during Pres. debate

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 10:23 PM

screen_shot_2016-10-09_at_10.22.23_pm.png
 

A trash fire of a debate is raging on between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton right now, stoked in no small part by the release of an immediately infamous Access Hollywood tape on Friday afternoon. In that tape, Donald Trump bragged to Billy Bush that his fame allows him to sexually assault women if he so chooses.

The release of the tape kicked off a mass exodus of GOP support for Trump, and created conversation about Gov. Pence's loyalty to the ticket going forward. 

In response to the public conversation about sexual assault the Access Hollywood tape started, Indiana Daily Student staffers tweeted their personal experiences of sexual assault during the debate with the hashtag #notokay. The hashtag was started by Canadian writer Kelly Oxford this weekend.

Social Media Editor Lindsay Moore:
Spring 2016 Managing Editor Anna Hyzy:
Campus Reporter Emily Miles:
Campus Editor Nyssa Kruse: 
Region Editor Lyndsay Jones
Investigations Editor Hannah Alani:
Campus Reporter Lydia Gerike:
Investigations Reporter Carley Lanich:
Managing Editor Anna Boone:
Design Chief Harley Wiltsey:
Editor-in-Chief Alison Graham: 
Region Reporter Dominick Jean:

This post is being updated as more stories are posted. 

Hannah Alani also announced the IDS is working on four different sexual assault investigation projects. 




