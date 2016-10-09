Indiana Daily Student staffers tweet personal experiences of sexual assault during Pres. debate

The IDS is dedicated to covering sexual assault. We asked you to share your stories, so we're sharing ours and why they're #notokay. — IndianaDailyStudent (@idsnews) October 10, 2016

I was in my own bed, in my own house but still didn't have control of the situation. Consent is an enthusiastic yes and nothing else. — Lindsay Moore (@_lindsaymoore) October 10, 2016

He told my roommate he'd sleep on the couch, I was blacked. He didn't. Woke up naked afraid to speak up b/c he had power at work #notokay — Anna Kathleen Hyzy (@annakhyzy) October 10, 2016

He asked if he could touch me. “No" and a hand pushing his away wasn't an acceptable answer. Told myself I should've tried harder. #notokay — Emily Miles (@EmilyLenetta) October 10, 2016

He pressured me into sexting/sexual contact because it “helped” his depression. Thought being too scared to say no was consent. #notokay — Nyssa Kruse (@NyssaKruse) October 10, 2016

I told him I couldn’t have sex with him because I had a boyfriend. He pressured me into it anyway and said I "knew" I wanted it #notokay — Lyndsay Jones (@lyndsayjonesy) October 10, 2016

I was drunk, asleep in his dorm room. I woke up with him inside me. By sleeping there, had I offered consent? No, I hadn't. #notokay — Hannah Alani (@hannahalani) October 10, 2016

Friend-of-a-friend announced he wanted to kiss someone; chose me. Apparently the arm blocking my face seemed like a yes. #notokay — Lydia Gerike (@lydi_yeah) October 10, 2016

Someone grabbed me at a party. I almost thought this was too insignificant to tweet. But it’s not. It happens daily and it’s #notokay — Carley Lanich (@carleylanich) October 10, 2016

i often forget that being groped in bars is sexual assault too because it happens to me and my friends so often #notokay — anna (@annamarieboone) October 10, 2016

I was pressured into sexual contact by someone I considered a friend. I thought I was okay with it & it was normal. It wasn't. #notokay — Harley Wiltsey (@harley_erin) October 10, 2016

I woke up in a friend's apartment after blacking out with just my underwear on. I was too afraid to ask what happened & never did. #notokay — Alison Graham (@alisonkgraham) October 10, 2016

This happens to men as well as women. We all suffer and no matter what it's #notokay — Dominick Jean (@Domino_Jean) October 10, 2016

1) @grace_palmieri is reporting on party culture at IU. Interviewing freshman girls navigating the "red zone:" first semester of IU (2/5) — Hannah Alani (@hannahalani) October 10, 2016

3) @carleylanich is reporting on how the IU student ethics office handles sexual assault cases between students. Victims & accused (4/5) pic.twitter.com/PQ1ZNQG4tr — Hannah Alani (@hannahalani) October 10, 2016