10 things to do this weekend

WIENER DOG RACES

1. GermanFest

Oct. 8, noon. They have wiener dog races. Need we say more? But really, there's everything German: sausages, beer, stein hoisting, sauerkraut and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Athenaeum Foundation, 407 E. Michigan St., $10, all-ages

2. Crossroads Comedy Festival

Oct. 7-9, times vary. This fall comedy festival will make your weekend full of laughter and jokes you wish you'd thought of. Featuring improv, stand-up, podcasting and an LGBTQ Musical Comedy Showcase, it has a little bit of something for everyone. It's also a fundraiser for INDYPROV, a nonprofit that provides educational workshops, comedy shows, and raises money for other local organizations.

Locations vary, prices vary, all-ages

JoJo performs at Woofstock

3. Woofstock

Oct. 8, 2 p.m. JoJo is playing this dog music festival. For people in Indianapolis, this is basically like that episode of Parks and Rec where Eagleton had Michael Buble on retainer. Seriously, JoJo is the perfect pop artist to serenade a legion of mutts and we hope this festival is the best-attended event that happens all weekend. We love Woofstock.

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive (Fishers), $5 GA, $20 VIP, all-ages

4. Mayor's International Futsal Cup

Oct. 7-9, times vary. What the hell is futsal, you ask? It's a version of soccer played on a hard surface with a smaller yet heavier ball. And there's only five players on each team. It's a fast-paced, technique driven game. The three-day event will be free to the public and include food vendors, live music, and the ever-important beer garden.

Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 Brookside Ave, FREE, all-ages

5. 4th Annual Pumpkin Beer Fest

Oct. 8, 2 p.m. Fall is in full force and that means pumpkin everything. In addition to the 50ish pumpkin brews, there will be live tunes, fall activities, a costume contest and brews tapped out of pumpkins.

Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave, $40, 21+

6. First Friday: Unloaded

Oct. 7, 6 p.m. This touring exhibit highlights the theme of guns. 19 international artists present the topic through a variety of media, printmaking painting, sculpture, video and film. Touches on personal connections to guns as well as broader critiques and studies of gun culture.

iMOCA at the Murphy, iMOCA CityWay; 1043 Virginia Ave., 216 E South St, FREE, all-ages

7. Alice Through the Looking Glass Ceiling

Oct. 8, 4 p.m. WOMEN POWER! This dynamic event showcases the talent of women across a variety of artistic disciplines and seeks to raise awareness about gender inequality in the arts. Live music, art booths, guest speakers and more from the women who contribute to shaping the cultural voice of Indianapolis.

Grove Haus, 1001 Hosbrook St., donation request of $7, all-ages

8. Monument Circle Art Fair

Oct. 8, 10 a.m. Local and regional artists showcase their work at one of your curator's favorite spots in Indy.

1 Monument Circle, FREE, all-ages

9. Oktoberfest on the Farm

Oct. 8, noon. Celebrate Oktoberfest at Traders Point Creamery with a whole hog roast, German biergarten, fresh farm fare, PolkaBoy band, artisan farm market, hayrides, pony rides, and fun farm activities for the whole family!

Traders Point Creamery, 9101 Moore Road (Zionsville), $15, kids 10 & under FREE, all-ages

10. Beats Antique, Too Many Zooz, Thriftworks

Oct. 9, 9 p.m. Celebrating its 10th anniversary with its 10th studio release, Beats Antique has showed no signs of slowing down. Their latest Shadowbox was released Wednesday so they'll have plenty of new tunes to play.

The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave., $30, 21+