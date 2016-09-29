10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

1. Red Bull Air Race

Oct. 1-2, times vary. The ultimate motorsport in the sky makes its debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. 230 miles per hour, 10gs of G-force, tenths of seconds between first and last place — it's going to be insane. Yours truly has a preview of the aerial event here.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St., prices vary, all-ages

2. Evermore Music Festival

Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, times vary. Headliners include Prism, Atlas Genius and Guster plus many local and regional acts. Also, the fest announced all proceeds from the inaugural event will be donated to the American Red Cross.

American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania St., prices vary, all-ages

3. 15th Annual Punk Rock Night Awards Show

Oct. 1, 9 p.m. The Whoremones, Anti-Queens, Amuse and Vigoda play this red carpet awards show — yes, literal red carpet included. Never been to a PRN awards show? Founder Rich Barker gives the deets: Nominees will be posted on the screen and read aloud then the winner will be revealed, the winning act can accept the award on stage along with a speech, just like the big award shows. Then one band will perform, and we will repeat the process until all awards have been handed out and all four bands have played. The four bands performing are four of the best we’ve had in all year and all are also nominees. There are always some fun surprises and unexpected insanity — big fun, our biggest party of the year.”

Melody Inn, 3826 N. Illinois St., $10, 21+

4. Standing Rock Fundraising Dinner

Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Six of Indy's top chefs come together to prepare a community meal that's kid friendly. There will be a discussion about the Dakota Pipeline and its impact upon the Sioux people after the dinner. 100% of the proceeds go towards the Standing Rock Community.

White Pine Wilderness Academy, 841 W 53rd St, $20, all-ages

Zach Rosing

5. Peter and the Starcatcher

Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, times vary. The Phoenix Theatre opens its season with the Tony Award-nominee Peter and the Starcatcher, a prequel to the well-known Peter Pan stories, which relates the origins of Peter and Neverland. From Lisa Gauthier Mitchison's review: "The show is heart-warming if occasionally bittersweet; however, if you are taking kids, note that even though there are singing mermaids one event is dark — Peter being caned."

Phoenix Theatre, 749 N. Park Ave., prices vary, all-ages

6. BYBYE and Rob Funkhouser

Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. NUVO has teamed up with local music non-profit Musical Family Tree to present monthly, free, all-ages shows at Indy CD & Vinyl. This month's show features two experimental artists. BYBYE's self-titled release it definitely worth a listen.

Indy CD & Vinyl, 806 Broad Ripple Ave, FREE, all-ages

7. TURN Festival

Oct. 1, 10 a.m. TURN (Transforming URban Neighborhoods) Festival's goal is to help further the food education of Indianapolis so that we can continue down this road to a positive future. There will be 50 hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, children’s activities, music and food.

Paramount School of Excellence, 3020 Nowland Ave., FREE, all-ages

8. Hannibal Buress

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. Buress —who you might know as Lincoln from Broad City —is on a standup tour that stops in Indy this weekend.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., prices vary, all-ages

9. Three Musketeers

Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, times vary. You know the tale, now see the play.

Indiana Repertory Theatre, 140 W. Washington St., prices vary, all-ages

10. Josh Wold 4Ever

Oct. 1-2, times vary This fest is organized in memory and support of Josh Wold (Pessoa, too many other bands to name). All proceeds from the fest go to the Great Strength Band Fund, created by his family and friends after his death to help local musicians pay for studio time, tours and more. Day one features Wounded Knee, Sirius Blvck, Flaco, Grxzz, The Icks, Ishia, Coma Regalia, Handsaw, Hive Mind and House Olympics. Day two features Bowels of Judas, Kill Surf City, Crescent Ulmer, Stranger Sex and Grief Seeds.

Locations vary, $10 donation requested, all-ages