Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

VA calls public meeting to discuss Crown Hill North Woods tomorrow at War Memorial

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 3:18 PM

i
  • Amber Stearns
  • The folks at the Indiana Forest Alliance are ready for the public meting.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has called a public meeting to discuss plans for the development of Crown Hill North Woods, an old growth forest. 

From the release: 
VA will hold a public meeting on September 29, 2016 at the Indiana War Memorial at 7 pm.. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the new Urban Initiative national cemetery that will serve approximately 250,000 Veterans, spouses and eligible family members located in the Indianapolis area. VA plans to construct columbarium for created remains, as well as necessary support facilities to provide for visitation and cemetery operations on a 14.75-acre parcel, located on the north side of the Crown Hill Cemetery complex. VA purchased the property for $810,000 from Crown Hill Cemetery, Inc. in September 2015. 
Senator Joe Donnelly and Representative Dan Coates wrote letters to the VA encouraging increased public conversation before development.

The Indiana Forest Alliance is putting pressure on the VA to host a public meeting and reopen the public comment period, which was minimally advertised prior to the fall 2015 purchase. Representative Susan Brooks spoke directly to and Representative Andre Carson tweeted live from a meeting with the VA on land use today. 

NUVO has run several editorials in support of the Indiana Forest Alliance's effort, including ones by veterans of the Armed Forces and City Councilor Zach Adamson.

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites
  |  

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

Events & Best Bets

Today Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Evermore Music Festival

Best Bet: Evermore Music Festival @ American Legion Mall

$69 - $189 for three-day passes

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Sep. 28-Oct. 4, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation