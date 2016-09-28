VA calls public meeting to discuss Crown Hill North Woods tomorrow at War Memorial

VA will hold a public meeting on September 29, 2016 at the Indiana War Memorial at 7 pm.. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the new Urban Initiative national cemetery that will serve approximately 250,000 Veterans, spouses and eligible family members located in the Indianapolis area. VA plans to construct columbarium for created remains, as well as necessary support facilities to provide for visitation and cemetery operations on a 14.75-acre parcel, located on the north side of the Crown Hill Cemetery complex. VA purchased the property for $810,000 from Crown Hill Cemetery, Inc. in September 2015.Senator Joe Donnelly and Representative Dan Coates wrote letters to the VA encouraging increased public conversation before development.
NUVO has run several editorials in support of the Indiana Forest Alliance's effort, including ones by veterans of the Armed Forces and City Councilor Zach Adamson.
This AM: In a hearing to ensure the @DeptVetAffairs is managing its real estate assets the best way possible, b/c $ saved = more $ 4 vets pic.twitter.com/tkJevTHxkw— André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 28, 2016