These three Indy greenspaces will be transformed in 2017

Through placemaking efforts since 1995, KIB, in partnership with Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) and the City of Indianapolis, has helped neighborhoods, schools, churches, and other community-based organizations create vibrant public places. These spaces focus on native plant palettes, connecting people to nature, and creating a sense of place rooted in community, building lasting value by sustained and community-inspired design.
The following organizations have been selected as 2017 greenspace partners through KIB’s IPL Project Greenspace Program:
Community Caring and Sharing Community Park & Garden (Project location: 2830 S. Holt Road; 46241)—The Mars Hill based food pantry on the west side, Community Caring and Sharing, hopes to remove a substantial amount of impervious pavement and concrete to create a pocket park and community garden in a neighborhood that has little access to greenspace. Palmer Trucks currently owns the lot but looks forward to partnering with the local partner and KIB to make this project a success. A year from now will see transformative change brought to this concrete desert filled with native plants, trees and areas for community gathering and interaction, as well as community food production.
Athenaeum Greenspace (Project location: 401 E. Michigan; 46204) )—The Athenaeum Foundation hopes to enliven a small portion of greenspace in the Mile Square that is currently just turf grass. With support and input of the downtown community we hope to create an interactive space for nature, art, and gathering in the sea of concrete and asphalt. Though small in size, the space will serve not only to bring natural beauty to Massachusetts Ave, but also further the Athenaeum’s values of “sound mind, in a sound body.”
Progress House Pocket Park (Project location: 201 S. Shelby; 46202)—Irish Hill based Progress House looks to add beauty in a currently underutilized lot just south of their location. The vision of this site will be to turn this lot into a tranquil gathering place for reflection and counsel for Progress House residents and others throughout the community. KIB looks forward to engaging other businesses in the area to beautify this stretch of Shelby Street as part of this project.
Showing 1-1 of 1