Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

These three Indy greenspaces will be transformed in 2017

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 10:14 AM

KEEPINDIANAPOLISBEAUTIFUL.COM
  • KeepIndianapolisBeautiful.com

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful announced yesterday that Community Caring and Sharing Community Park & Garden; Athenaeum Greenspace and Progress House Pocket Park would receive transformational grants through the IPL Project Greenspace Program. KIB's projects focus on native plant installation and community-inspired design. 

Our first thought after receiving this press release? Leslie Knope would love this. 

Go kiss someone in one of these pocket parks. - PARKS AND RECREATION, "SMALLEST PARK"
  • Parks and Recreation, "Smallest Park"
  • Go kiss someone in one of these pocket parks.
 
Want more info on these soon-to-come beautiful greenspaces? Via KIB: 
Through placemaking efforts since 1995, KIB, in partnership with Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) and the City of Indianapolis, has helped neighborhoods, schools, churches, and other community-based organizations create vibrant public places. These spaces focus on native plant palettes, connecting people to nature, and creating a sense of place rooted in community, building lasting value by sustained and community-inspired design.

The following organizations have been selected as 2017 greenspace partners through KIB’s IPL Project Greenspace Program:

Community Caring and Sharing Community Park & Garden (Project location: 2830 S. Holt Road; 46241)—The Mars Hill based food pantry on the west side, Community Caring and Sharing, hopes to remove a substantial amount of impervious pavement and concrete to create a pocket park and community garden in a neighborhood that has little access to greenspace. Palmer Trucks currently owns the lot but looks forward to partnering with the local partner and KIB to make this project a success. A year from now will see transformative change brought to this concrete desert filled with native plants, trees and areas for community gathering and interaction, as well as community food production.

Athenaeum Greenspace (Project location: 401 E. Michigan; 46204) )—The Athenaeum Foundation hopes to enliven a small portion of greenspace in the Mile Square that is currently just turf grass. With support and input of the downtown community we hope to create an interactive space for nature, art, and gathering in the sea of concrete and asphalt. Though small in size, the space will serve not only to bring natural beauty to Massachusetts Ave, but also further the Athenaeum’s values of “sound mind, in a sound body.”

Progress House Pocket Park (Project location: 201 S. Shelby; 46202)­­—Irish Hill based Progress House looks to add beauty in a currently underutilized lot just south of their location. The vision of this site will be to turn this lot into a tranquil gathering place for reflection and counsel for Progress House residents and others throughout the community. KIB looks forward to engaging other businesses in the area to beautify this stretch of Shelby Street as part of this project. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites
  |  

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

Events & Best Bets

Today Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Evermore Music Festival

Best Bet: Evermore Music Festival @ American Legion Mall

$69 - $189 for three-day passes

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Sep. 28-Oct. 4, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation