Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Help Broad Ripple Bark Park win a makeover

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge screenshot_2016-09-27_11.18.12.png

We here at NUVO love our parks, and we definitely love puppies, so this contest is right up our alley. Established in 1999, Broad Ripple Bark Park was Indy's first dog park. And it's currently in a dogfight with Millbrook Dog Park out of Raleigh, NC for a chance at winning a "Dream Dog Park makeover."

click to enlarge frazier.jpg

Here's how you can help: Go here. Click "Vote Now" next to Indianapolis, add a picture of your adorable dog, and BOOM, you've voted! It's that simple.

And remember, you can vote once a day until the contest closes on Nov. 1.

Need some motivation to vote? Frazier here wants your support. And then head here if you want to adopt him.

Brian Weiss

 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

