Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Happy National Voter Registration Day, Indianapolis

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 1:37 PM

It might not be the most exciting holiday of the year (Halloween, of course), or the most delicious (Thanksgiving, duh). It's not as cuddly (National Cat Day) or as loud (National Tuba Day).

But National Voter Registration Day might be the most important. Did last night's debate shake you to your core? Are you scrambling to check your voter registration? This is the holiday for you! 

Celebrate by putting these dates on your calendar: 

The deadline to register to vote in Indiana is Oct. 11. Do that here. 

Early voting in Indiana begins Oct. 12.  Find where to do that here. 

The deadline for absentee-by-mail ballots is Oct. 31. Instructions on mailing those here. 

Election day is Nov. 8.  Find your polling place here. 

See who is on the ballot here.

And remember: 

