Monday, September 26, 2016
WISH-TV's Jim Shella is signing off after this election
Posted
By Katherine Coplen
on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 10:53 AM
-
Submitted Photo
-
Jim Shella
News about news this morning: This will be prominent political reporter Jim Shella's
last election cycle. (And what a cycle to end on!) The WISH-TV reporter and Indiana Week in Review host will retire on November 11.
Here's the official release:
WISH-TV announced today that 24-Hour News 8 political reporter Jim Shella is retiring, after covering Hoosier politics for more than 34 years.
“I arrived at WISH-TV looking for a job and found a career,” said Shella. “I have been given the privilege to cover Indiana politics with the freedom to pursue stories that other stations ignore. I send my thanks to the viewers who made it possible.”
shella-jim
Shella has been covering Indiana politics longer than any other television reporter in the state. He recently broke the story that Mike Pence was traveling to New York, where he was named Trump’s running mate. Other major stories he broke include Dick Lugar’s decision to run for President in 1996, and Mitch Daniels being chosen to become President of Purdue University. Shella also covered the rebuilding of the Pentagon after 9/11. He has followed 6 Indiana Governors, and covered 14 national conventions. He has interviewed President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Dan Quayle, to name a few. For 15 years, Shella did his “Weekly Chat with the Governor.” He has also hosted and produced, the Emmy-nominated, “Indiana Week in Review,” in conjunction with WFYI, for the last 25 years.
“Jim has been a staple in Hoosier homes and Indiana politics for more than three decades. His dedication as journalist is second to none,” said Joe Abouzeid, interim WISH-TV General Manager. “Jim is a part of the WISH-TV legacy, and personifies 24-Hour News 8's commitment to our viewers.”
Before coming to WISH-TV in 1982, Jim worked as a reporter for WOTV (WOOD) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He began his career at WMT (KGAN) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A native of Jasper, Minnesota, Shella attended St. Cloud State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications.
Shella has been twice honored with the “Sagamore of the Wabash,” by two different Indiana Governors. He is also a recipient of the “Larry Conrad Award” from the Indianapolis Press Club, as well as numerous Associated Press, UPI, and Society of Professional Journalists awards.
Shella will cover this November’s election cycle, with his last day being Friday, November 11, 2016.
Jim, your voice will be missed. (Although we're very grateful to have it through the rest of this crazy election.)
