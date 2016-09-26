Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Monday, September 26, 2016

WISH-TV's Jim Shella is signing off after this election

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 10:53 AM

Jim Shella - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo
  • Jim Shella
News about news this morning: This will be prominent political reporter Jim Shella's last election cycle. (And what a cycle to end on!) The WISH-TV reporter and Indiana Week in Review host will retire on November 11. 

Here's the official release: 
WISH-TV announced today that 24-Hour News 8 political reporter Jim Shella is retiring, after covering Hoosier politics for more than 34 years.

“I arrived at WISH-TV looking for a job and found a career,” said Shella. “I have been given the privilege to cover Indiana politics with the freedom to pursue stories that other stations ignore. I send my thanks to the viewers who made it possible.”
shella-jim

Shella has been covering Indiana politics longer than any other television reporter in the state. He recently broke the story that Mike Pence was traveling to New York, where he was named Trump’s running mate. Other major stories he broke include Dick Lugar’s decision to run for President in 1996, and Mitch Daniels being chosen to become President of Purdue University. Shella also covered the rebuilding of the Pentagon after 9/11. He has followed 6 Indiana Governors, and covered 14 national conventions. He has interviewed President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Dan Quayle, to name a few. For 15 years, Shella did his “Weekly Chat with the Governor.” He has also hosted and produced, the Emmy-nominated, “Indiana Week in Review,” in conjunction with WFYI, for the last 25 years.

“Jim has been a staple in Hoosier homes and Indiana politics for more than three decades. His dedication as journalist is second to none,” said Joe Abouzeid, interim WISH-TV General Manager. “Jim is a part of the WISH-TV legacy, and personifies 24-Hour News 8's commitment to our viewers.”

Before coming to WISH-TV in 1982, Jim worked as a reporter for WOTV (WOOD) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He began his career at WMT (KGAN) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A native of Jasper, Minnesota, Shella attended St. Cloud State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications.

Shella has been twice honored with the “Sagamore of the Wabash,” by two different Indiana Governors. He is also a recipient of the “Larry Conrad Award” from the Indianapolis Press Club, as well as numerous Associated Press, UPI, and Society of Professional Journalists awards.

Shella will cover this November’s election cycle, with his last day being Friday, November 11, 2016.
Jim, your voice will be missed. (Although we're very grateful to have it through the rest of this crazy election.)

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Exhibit: Hidden Treasures

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Exhibit: Hidden Treasures @ Museum of Miniature Houses

$5 adults, $3 children under 10

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation