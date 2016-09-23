Indiana Fever players respond to support and backlash after kneeling during anthem

I promise it is humanly possible and okay to be for Black Lives Matters, still support the hard working and dedicated officers and know that all lives matters. I promise it’s humanly possible to take a knee to spark conversations/bring awareness and still support our troops. I promise. You should try it. ...
For those who have sent me hate messages/tweets or said you’re no longer a fan….what kind of American are you? How are you attempting to help change this country for the better? I’m almost positive if I asked, you all are the same ones who want to “make America great again”.Wednesday's game was the last time Tamika Catchings walked off the Bankers Life Fieldhouse court. She participated with the rest of her team in the silent protest, and posted a letter on her Instagram last night that she received from a fan critiquing the Fever team's actions. Catchings responded with a letter of her own.
I’ve been told to stay in my lane and “just play basketball”. Basketball is what I do, it is NOT who I am. I will not be confined to the lines of my sport. Those who expect my teammates and I to simply play basketball are missing out on some phenomenal and educated women. Women who impact their communities in many ways.
Sometimes doing something “uncomfortable” sparks change (good and bad), but it always allows us to grow. What my @indianafever teammates and I did last night was bigger than the game itself. While basketball is what we do, it is not who we are! The struggle is real, but even moreso, the conversations that NEED to be going on are what we’re trying to get too. THIS is why the conversation must continue. Everyday, AS AN AMERICAN, I strive to make a difference in WHATEVER ways I can to impact our communities and the lives of everyone around me. Constantly I lay the same passion I have on the court, out in the community to ensure that I’m not just stating I want a change, but I’m trying to BE THE CHANGE. Everyone will have their own opinion as far as to how they feel, and even as I knelt with my team, arms intertwined, I prayed to God the whole time asking for His hand, wisdom, and His strength to do the uncomfortable. I stand firm to being able to represent my country and for every game that I’ve EVER played I’ve stood attentively, hand over my heart, praying to God for my teammates, the opponents and everyone in the building as they’re in the gym and even as they leave. So, to be put on blast for taking a stand (or kneel) to help keep the conversation going and to continue to spark change… I will do my part from here on out! Catch the Stars will continue to rock our community and I will continue to figure out how I can impact lives, one child, one teenager, one lost soul at a time. Now, your choice is your own, but instead of writing letters and getting angry about silent, non-violent protests, how about we join together, have the conversations and get our hands dirty by CHANGING the world. That’s what I want to do…
The Pacers Sports and Entertainment group responded yesterday with a statement that implied "we'd really rather you stand up." But the statement also acknowledges the players' right to protest and highlighted the organization's wish for continuing conversations.
During the Indiana Fever versus Phoenix Mercury playoff game last night, the Fever players conducted a silent protest by kneeling during the singing of the National Anthem. While Pacers Sports & Entertainment believes that our players should follow WNBA protocol, which is to stand respectfully during the anthem, we also understand that they have the right to have their voices heard. We are very proud of our role in serving the community in Indianapolis and it is our hope going forward that we can collaborate with the players in a positive way, create opportunities for meaningful discussions, and contribute to a stronger, safer and more unified community.
Maybe baseball.
Boycott women's basketball! Especially the Fever! Anti-American bunch of stupid athletes. Boycott Pro Football and anyone taking a knee. USA— Danny Grimes (@DannyGrimes5) September 22, 2016