Indiana Fever players respond to support and backlash after kneeling during anthem

Sometimes doing something “uncomfortable” sparks change (good and bad), but it always allows us to grow. What my @indianafever teammates and I did last night was bigger than the game itself. While basketball is what we do, it is not who we are! The struggle is real, but even moreso, the conversations that NEED to be going on are what we’re trying to get too. THIS is why the conversation must continue. Everyday, AS AN AMERICAN, I strive to make a difference in WHATEVER ways I can to impact our communities and the lives of everyone around me. Constantly I lay the same passion I have on the court, out in the community to ensure that I’m not just stating I want a change, but I’m trying to BE THE CHANGE. Everyone will have their own opinion as far as to how they feel, and even as I knelt with my team, arms intertwined, I prayed to God the whole time asking for His hand, wisdom, and His strength to do the uncomfortable. I stand firm to being able to represent my country and for every game that I’ve EVER played I’ve stood attentively, hand over my heart, praying to God for my teammates, the opponents and everyone in the building as they’re in the gym and even as they leave. So, to be put on blast for taking a stand (or kneel) to help keep the conversation going and to continue to spark change… I will do my part from here on out! Catch the Stars will continue to rock our community and I will continue to figure out how I can impact lives, one child, one teenager, one lost soul at a time. Now, your choice is your own, but instead of writing letters and getting angry about silent, non-violent protests, how about we join together, have the conversations and get our hands dirty by CHANGING the world. That’s what I want to do…

A photo posted by Catch Me If U Can 24 (@catchin24) on Sep 22, 2016 at 5:52pm PDT