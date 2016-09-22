10 things to do this weekend

Submitted Photo

Bashiri Asad performs at the Indy Jazz Fest Block Party Saturday

1. Indy Jazz Fest Block Party

Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Take a deep breath. On the lineup for this big Jazz Fest wrap up party is Sizzlin’ Gregg Bacon, Charlie Ballantine and The Providence Band, Jared Thompson and Premium Blend, Rob Dixon and Triology, Bashiri Asad and Xenobia Green, Scott Routenberg Trio, Tucker Bros, Vocal Ease with Brenda Williams, Wendy Reed and Carol Rhyne, Steve Allee and Friends, Si Señor and Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Clint Breeze and The Groove. Whew, enjoy.

Corner of 54th and College, $20 in person, $10 after 9:30 p.m., 21+

2. Rocky Ripple Festival

Sept. 24, 11 a.m. Now in its 17th year, this "best little festival west of the Canal” features live music — Flatland Harmony Experiment, Midwest Rhythm Exchange, Maren's band Chasing Time, HyRyder, Sidewalk Souls, Cyrus Youngman and the Kingfishers — more than 70 artist booths, local food, craft beer and wine. And don't forget the coolest part —a colossal kids' sand box!

Hohlt Park, 840 W. 53rd St., FREE, all-ages

3. Circle City Classic

Sept. 24, 3 p.m. This annual event kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m leading right into a tailgate that takes place until the coin toss. Then two historically black colleges and universities —Kentucky State University and Central State University — take the field. At halftime, each school's marching bands face off in a Battle of the Bands. And stick around after the game for the post-game concert featuring Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane and more.

Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave, prices vary, all-ages

4. IUPUI Regatta

Sept. 24, The IUPUI Regatta consists of a half-mile canoe relay competition involving teams of up to six IUPUI students, faculty/staff, and alumni. Not qualified to race? Pick a team and cheer them on, this is a unique event that you need to experience at least once.

Clarian Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th Str., FREE, all-ages

Submitted Photo

Josh Kaufman performs at the H-Fi Saturday

5. Josh Kaufman

Sept. 24, 8 p.m. This is a great chance to see the Voice winner in a hyper-intimate setting. S. Joel Norman opens.

The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave. Ste. 4, prices vary, 21+

6. Pattern Magazine Vol. 10 Launch Party

Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Haven't picked up an issue of Pattern before? What are you doing? Pattern is Indy's biannual fashion, art and culture magazine. Put on your most fashion forward fit and hit the town because you don't want to miss this party.

Tube Factory artspace, 1125 Cruft St, $10-20, 21+

7. Giving Voices to Ghosts

Through Oct. 7, times vary. A collection letters from post-World War I Germany, along with archival material like telegrams, make up this visual art show. Read more about this exhibit in this Dan Grossman feature.

Marian University, 3200 Cold Spring Road, FREE, all-ages

8. Welcoming Table

Sept. 25, 1 p.m. This is a chance to taste international food while supporting two local organizations. Foreign-born chefs will offer global street food in a family-friendly, casual setting. In addition to hearing chefs tell stories about their culinary adventures, guests will enjoy cash bars offering wine and beer and music from DJ Kyle Long.

Ivy Tech Community College, 2535 N. Capitol Ave, $15, all-ages

9. Gubernatorial Forum

Sept 25, 1 p.m. Hear directly from your candidates about their platforms and plans for Indiana as it pertains to the minority community. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to share their thoughts with the candidates during an open question and answer session.

Central Library, 40 E Saint Clair St, FREE, all-ages

10. 222band, Moxxie, Sleeping Dog