Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

This is your Indiana Fever team, kneeling together during the National Anthem

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 8:55 PM

The entire roster of the Indiana Fever opened their playoff game tonight by kneeling together, linking arms and bowing their heads during the National Anthem.

Two Phoenix Mercury players joined them. 
 

Coach Stephanie White remarked during their pre-game huddle, "It's bigger than basketball." 


(Video via ESPN)

Read more on professional sports players' protests against police brutality, sparked by 49ers' Colin Kaepernick, here. 


Fever players, along with players from Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, were fined earlier this year for wearing black shirts during warm-ups to draw attention to BLM and police shootings. After the fine, WNBA players instituted a "media blackout," during which they refused to answer questions about basketball, and openly protested the fine. 

The Fever lost 89-78 to the Mercury tonight, which means the team is out of playoff contention. That means Tamika Catchings, who played her last regular season game amid much celebration on Sunday night, walked off the Bankers Life Fieldhouse court for the final time tonight.

Tags: , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

NUVO Editors

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Read Write Recite Poetry

(Tuesday)
Best Bet: Read Write Recite Poetry @ Garfield Park Arts Center

$60 for 6 classes

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation