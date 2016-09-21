This is your Indiana Fever team, kneeling together during the National Anthem

Fever players, along with players from Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, were fined earlier this year for wearing black shirts during warm-ups to draw attention to BLM and police shootings. After the fine, WNBA players instituted a "media blackout," during which they refused to answer questions about basketball, and openly protested the fine.
The Fever lost 89-78 to the Mercury tonight, which means the team is out of playoff contention. That means Tamika Catchings, who played her last regular season game amid much celebration on Sunday night, walked off the Bankers Life Fieldhouse court for the final time tonight.