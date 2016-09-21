Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Holcomb, Gregg, Bell to debate at University of Indianapolis on Oct. 3
By Katherine Coplen
on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 10:48 AM
Rex Bell is the libertarian candidate for governor
The three candidates for Governor of Indiana will debate at University of Indianapolis on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The debate will be monitored by John Ketzenberger.
According to a news release received from the university, the debate will last for one hour and will be followed by a 35-minute news conference.
More on the event from U of Indy:
The three candidates for governor of Indiana—Democrat John Gregg, Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Rex Bell—will participate in a gubernatorial debate planned by the Indiana Debate Commission at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 in Ransburg Auditorium of Esch Hall at the University of Indianapolis. The debate, moderated by John Ketzenberger, president of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute, will include questions from members of the public who submitted questions in advance.
The debate, which will focus on issues involving jobs and the economy, will be broadcast live across the state (check local listings). Members of the public can submit questions on any topic for the debate through the Debate Commission's website at http://indianadebatecommission.com. Tickets are required for the event and may be reserved in advance at uindy.edu/debate2016.
