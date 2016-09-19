Monday, September 19, 2016
See candidates for Indiana Governor speak at Central Library on Sunday
By Katherine Coplen
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:48 AM
Photo by Keith Bacongco via Flickr Creative Commons
Ballot boxes
Those interested in hearing Indiana's three gubernatorial candidates speak on issues in person can attend Sunday's open forum at Central Library's auditorium coordinated by Radio One. According to a press release just received by NUVO Editors, Rex Bell, Joh Gregg and Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb will answer questions from a panel including Ebony Chappel, editor in chief of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper; Dr. Carlton Waterhouse of IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law; and Deon Levingston, general manager of Radio One Indianapolis. The event will be moderated by Indianapolis Recorder general manager Shannon Williams.
The event will also feature a voter registration component.
More details from Radio One below:
(Indianapolis, Indiana: September 15) – On Sunday September 25, 2016 the three candidates vying to become Indiana’s next governor will share one stage to present their platforms and answer questions from their potential constituents at the 2016 Gubernatorial Forum hosted by the stations of Radio One and The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper. The event will be held at the Indianapolis Central Library Auditorium, located at 40 E St. Clair St Indianapolis, IN 46204 from 1-4pm.
Each candidate, Rex Bell (Lib.), John Gregg (D) and Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) will have an opportunity to answer questions on state infrastructure, education, crime and other topics from a minority perspective. The event will feature a panel (Ebony Chappel, editor in chief of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper; Dr. Carlton Waterhouse, IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law and Deon Levingston, general manager of Radio One Indianapolis) of Black professionals from the fields of media and academia.
The conversation will be moderated by award-winning journalist and President and General Manager of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, Shannon Williams.
“It has always been a focus of the Recorder to bring relative news to the community we reach,” said Williams. “With the Election Day countdown in effect it is imperative that voters have as much information as possible to make an informed decision as they head to the polls, especially on a local level. I am particularly proud that the Recorder, in partnership with Radio One, is able to present an opportunity for meaningful dialogue with these candidates.”
Before and after the forum, which is slated to run from 1:30-3:00 pm, attendees will have an opportunity to register to vote and visit the informational booths of local community/political organizations. For those unable to physically attend the forum, the audio will be simulcast, live on 106.7 WTLC, AM 1310 The Light, Boom 102.9 and Hot 96.3.
Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis , Deon Levingston includes, “For several months Radio One has been heavily involved in getting voters registered in an effort to make sure every voice is heard in November. The Gubernatorial Forum is an extension of those efforts and for us, another excellent way to boost voter advocacy and awareness.”
