Friday, September 16, 2016
Mike Pence compliments Putin; we wonder if we are living in the Upside-Down
Friday thought: How did we go from 2008's "I can see Russia from my house" Palin
to "Russia is our number one geopolitical foe" Mitt
to 2016's "I admire the big, strong Vladimir" Pence?
Winona, spell "HELP" on your Christmas light wall and get us out of this election year.
H/T Ray Steele
