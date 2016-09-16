Search
Friday, September 16, 2016

Mike Pence compliments Putin; we wonder if we are living in the Upside-Down

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 10:22 AM

giphy_1_.gif

Friday thought: How did we go from 2008's "I can see Russia from my house" Palin to "Russia is our number one geopolitical foe" Mitt to 2016's "I admire the big, strong Vladimir" Pence?  


Winona, spell "HELP" on your Christmas light wall and get us out of this election year. 

giphy.gif
 
H/T Ray Steele 

