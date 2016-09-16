Indianapolis kids offer advice to the future POTUS

click to enlarge SALT Project/WFYI Public Media

Everyone probably has a comment or two they would like to share with the future president of the United States.Kids in Indianapolis are no different.With help from the SALT Project (an Indianapolis-based, Emmy-Award-winning, not-for-profit production company) and WFYI Public Media, students from the IPS/Butler Lab School #60 created a short film, "Kid Advice for the Next President."The featured students range from age 5 -11 and have some pretty sage advice for the next commander-in-chief.

Kid Advice for the Next President from SALT Project on Vimeo.

“Just because our kids can’t vote doesn’t mean they aren’t paying attention,” said Clayton Taylor, Vice President of Production at WFYI. “And they can remind us about what’s most important as we turn into the homestretch of this campaign.”All of the kids are pretty darn cute too, which is an added bonus to their wise words.