Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Friday, September 16, 2016

Indianapolis kids offer advice to the future POTUS

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge SALT PROJECT/WFYI PUBLIC MEDIA
  • SALT Project/WFYI Public Media
Everyone probably has a comment or two they would like to share with the future president of the United States.

Kids in Indianapolis are no different.

With help from the SALT Project (an Indianapolis-based, Emmy-Award-winning, not-for-profit production company) and WFYI Public Media, students from the IPS/Butler Lab School #60 created a short film, "Kid Advice for the Next President."

The featured students range from age 5 -11 and have some pretty sage advice for the next commander-in-chief.

Kid Advice for the Next President from SALT Project on Vimeo.

“Just because our kids can’t vote doesn’t mean they aren’t paying attention,” said Clayton Taylor, Vice President of Production at WFYI. “And they can remind us about what’s most important as we turn into the homestretch of this campaign.”

All of the kids are pretty darn cute too, which is an added bonus to their wise words.



Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

NUVO Editors

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Lotus World Music & Arts Festival

Best Bet: Lotus World Music & Arts Festival @ Downtown Bloomington

Prices vary.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 14-20, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation