Big changes for Indy Pride

Indiana's largest LGBTQ+ organization, Indy Pride
, has a huge year ahead of them and with it they are making some major changes within the organization and for the first time since its move to The American Legion Mall in 2010 the Circle City IN Pride Festival
will get a new venue this year.
According to a press release, "The parade will remain on Mass Ave, regardless of any change to date or time." However the festival itself, which celebrates Indiana's LGBTQ+ community and promotes inclusivity, equality, strong community connections, and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues is moving to Historic Military Park. The release states, "The Historic Military Park at White River State Park, with its larger capacity, will provide greater usable space and staging opportunities — including a more robust Family Zone. Festival participants will enjoy more gathering space with greater accessibility, thanks in part to the park's flatter landscape."
-
Robert Warren
-
IN Pride Parade 2010
Not only is Military Park larger and more accessible, but it also will make the festival more secure, allowing for festival-goers to enjoy the day in a safe space. Plus, a huge positive is the added amount of parking for attendees.
The other change is coming to the Indy Pride organization itself. In order to better serve the community, the organization, going into its 22nd year, is getting its first Executive Director. The search for the Executive Director will begin February 1, with a start date tentatively planned for May 1, 2017. According to the release, this move is happening "to meet growing needs of the organization and facilitate the next step in its evolution."
For those wishing to apply to the position, the press release posted the requirements:
The Executive Director (E.D.) will be responsible for the planning, management, and execution of all Indy Pride activities and events. This includes the organization’s overall operations, sponsorship/donor activities, vendor relations, volunteer/community relations, festival execution, etc. The position reports to the Board of Directors, and will be directly supervised by the President of the Board. Indy Pride will form a committee of Board and Non-Board members to outline the process and timeline for the search and selection.
For the time being Indy Pride's current President, Jason H. Nolen-Doerr, will step down as President in November and take the role of Interim Executive Director, staying on until approximately June 30, 2017 to help transition the new Executive Director into his or her position.
According to Nolan-Doerr, “Indy Pride has been exploring the concept of an Executive Director for the past several years. Our ability to enhance the lives of more people within the community will only grow from the addition of paid staff. I am excited to help the Board lay the groundwork for our first Executive Director who will eventually join us in continuing to advance the Mission of this organization we all love.”