Thursday, September 15, 2016

Beers to drink while reading your NUVO this week

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 10:50 AM

10_day_scottish_ale_.png
 
Every September, NUVO celebrates one of our absolute favorite things in the entire world: delicious, delicious beer. This week, our Beer Maven Rita Kohn told 200 years of Hoosier beer history, plus interviewed with Doug Wissing about both of their new books. And, if you picked up the print edition — and why on Earth haven't you yet?! — you'll see that our beer-loving editorial staff picked beers to match each section's feature stories. We've rounded up all those pairings and stories in a handy-dandy blog post for you here. 

Reopening Holliday Park's ruins   
hop_for_teacher_.jpg

Drink: Three Floyd’s Brewing AlphaKlaus
Why? In case reading about Holliday Park gets you in the holiday mood

PRINTtEXT's new exhibits  
Drink: Fountain Square Brewing Co. Hop for Teacher Pale,
Why? Because those crisp hops are just what you need for a Midtown stroll and stop at PrintText.
 
Books: Growing Up Muslim in Indiana  
Drink: Sun King Indians Lager
Why? Everyone loves this beer, and everyone should go to this event.

Rita Kohn and Doug Wissing on beer history  
Drink: Flat12 Pogue’s Run Porter
Why? Two beer history experts going head to head; grab a historic Indy brew to match
sun_king_indians_lager.jpg
 
Film Review: Rachel Weisz' Complete Unknown 
Drink: Flix Brewhouse 10 Day Scottish Ale
Why? This movie theater/brewhouse pours a mean ale

200 Years of Hoosier Beers 
Drink: Upland Champagne Velvet
Why? It's history in a bottle.

Ask Renee: Which political candidates care about the environment?
Drink: Broad Ripple Brew Pub’s Mmm… Cobwebs
Why? A green choice: Not bottled or canned; only sold in-house

Dow Jones and the Industrials celebrate their anthology 
Drink: Books & Brews Hop's Cradle
ruby_bloom_amber_.jpg

Why? Because archival reissues deserve a literary brew

Anthax's Scott Ian on paintballing Indy 
Drink: Triton Railsplitter IPA:
Why? Dry, citrusy, strong as a punch in the face
 
Lotus Fest artists hit up Bloomington 
Drink: Bloomington Brewing Co.’s Ruby Bloom Amber
Why? Because a Bloomie fest deserves a Bloomie brew

Savage Love
Drink: Big Lug’s 35 going on 85
Why? Perfect for a man going after a cougar... which is not what is happening in this week's Savage Love. 


Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

