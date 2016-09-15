Beers to drink while reading your NUVO this week

Every September, NUVO celebrates one of our absolute favorite things in the entire world: delicious, delicious beer.
This week, our Beer Maven Rita Kohn
told 200 years of Hoosier beer history, plus interviewed with Doug Wissing about both of their new books. And, if you picked up the print edition — and why on Earth haven't you
yet?! — you'll see that our beer-loving editorial staff picked beers to match each section's feature stories. We've rounded up all those pairings and stories in a handy-dandy blog post for you here.
Reopening Holliday Park's ruins
Drink: Three Floyd’s Brewing AlphaKlaus
Why? In case reading about Holliday Park gets you in the holiday mood
PRINTtEXT's new exhibits
Drink: Fountain Square Brewing Co. Hop for Teacher Pale,
Why? Because those crisp hops are just what you need for a Midtown stroll and stop at PrintText.
Books: Growing Up Muslim in Indiana
Drink: Sun King Indians Lager
Why? Everyone loves this beer, and everyone should go to this event.
Rita Kohn and Doug Wissing on beer history
Drink: Flat12 Pogue’s Run Porter
Why? Two beer history experts going head to head; grab a historic Indy brew to match
Film Review: Rachel Weisz' Complete Unknown
Drink: Flix Brewhouse 10 Day Scottish Ale
Why? This movie theater/brewhouse pours a mean ale
200 Years of Hoosier Beers
Drink: Upland Champagne Velvet
Why? It's history in a bottle.
Ask Renee: Which political candidates care about the environment?
Drink: Broad Ripple Brew Pub’s Mmm… Cobwebs
Why? A green choice: Not bottled or canned; only sold in-house
Dow Jones and the Industrials celebrate their anthology
Drink: Books & Brews Hop's Cradle
Why? Because archival reissues deserve a literary brew
Anthax's Scott Ian on paintballing Indy
Drink: Triton Railsplitter IPA:
Why? Dry, citrusy, strong as a punch in the face
Lotus Fest artists hit up Bloomington
Drink: Bloomington Brewing Co.’s Ruby Bloom Amber
Why? Because a Bloomie fest deserves a Bloomie brew
Savage Love
Drink: Big Lug’s 35 going on 85
Why? Perfect for a man going after a cougar... which is not
what is happening in this week's Savage Love.