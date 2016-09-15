10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge NUVO File Photo

2015 Irish Fest

1. Indy Irish Fest

Though Sept. 18, times vary. Irish Fest is a four-day celebration all all things Gaelic and green. There’s lots of beer, big ol’ Irish Wolfhounds walking around, vendors, tasty foods and lots and lots and lots of music. Here’s a sampling of bands performing (generally multiple times throughout the fest): The Fighting Jamesons, Whiskey of the Damned, Off Kilter The Kells, Evans and Doherty, The Led Farmers, Chance the Arm, Gailfean, Hogeye Navvy, The Irish Airs, and many, many more.

Military Park, 601 W. New York St., $10-15, all-ages

Casey Cronin

2. Rock the Ruins

Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. The Ruins at Holliday Park have sat behind a chain link fence for almost 20 years. That changes this weekend. The Friends of Holliday Park will celebrate the completed renovations with a party that includes food trucks, beer and wine stations, kids’ activities and a concert featuring local band Toy Factory.

Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Road, FREE, all-ages

Submitted Photo

Lotus artist Palenke Soultribe

3. Lotus World Music and Arts Festival

Through Sept. 18, times vary. The 23rd annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival brings three days of innovative and accessible programing to Bloomington. The visual art festival is especially noteworthy. According to Lotus it will include “public workshops, collaborative community works and projects for kids at the Blossoms Bazaar.” Some great work has come out of this festival; not to mention one of the best showcases of world music in Indiana.

Downtown Bloomington, 302 S. College Ave. prices vary, some all-ages, some 21+

4. ISO and The Doo Wop Project

Sept 16-17, 8 p.m. What the hell is Doo Wop, you ask? It’s a style of music with tight harmony vocals that came into play around the '50s as one of the most popular genres of rock ‘n roll and R&B. Now those harmonies will be made even bigger with the backing of the ISO when they run their Doo Wop project with five former members of Broadway’s Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical.

Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, prices vary.

5. Fiesta Indianapolis

Sept 17. Enjoy a full day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair and community service booths.

American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania St., FREE, all-ages

6. Art Squared

Sept 17, 9 a.m. Art Squared includes three unique art events on one day: Fountain Square Art Fair, Masterpiece in a Day and Fountain Square Art Parade. Masterpiece in a Day is a day-long art and writing competition, where locals, professional artists, students, neighbors, and friends create works of art to be judged for cash prizes. The Fountain Square Art Parade is a one-of-a-kind event where everyone is encouraged to become part of a moving work of art. Build a float, wear an outfit, make a statement. Or just watch the art move...and maybe even move you.

Fountain Square, FREE, all-ages

7. Indy Festival of Faiths

Sept. 18, 1 p.m. In a world where religious extremism seems to make the news every week, this festival of inclusion hosts some of the state's largest displays of religious diversity. Members of more than 100 congregations and community organizations will be there to share about their work, faith and community. International food will provided in addition to music and games.

Veterans Memorial Plaza, 550 N. Meridian St., FREE, all-ages

8. Irvington Acoustic Blues Festival

Sept. 18, noon.The 2nd annual Irvington Acoustic Blues Festival will feature Gene Deer, Gordan Bonham, Andre Faye & Scott Ballantine and many other top regional acoustic blues performers.

Irving Theater, 5505 East Washington St., FREE, all-ages

9. Multiple Maniacs

Sept. 16-17, 7 p.m. John Waters’ rarely-seen second feature is now screening across the country thanks to the efforts of Janus Films and the Criterion Collection. The X-rated extravaganza follows a traveling circus led by the larger-than-life Divine, who’s on a quest for revenge after discovering that her lover is having an affair.

IU Cinema, 1213 E. 7th St. (Bloomington), $6 for the public, $3 for students, all-ages

10. Vino at the Top Wine Festival

Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. Sample over 40 wines from various regions of the world. Enjoy unlimited wine samples a customized wine sampling glass, LIVE music from My Yellow Rickshaw Duo, delicious food prepared by Executive Chef, Eric Hollon.

Skyline Club, 1 American Square, $15-$35, 21+