Mike Pence refuses to call David Duke deplorable

Deplorable BasketGate reached Governor (and VP nominee) Mike Pence today, when he refused to tell Wolf Blitzer if he considers former KKK Imperial Wizard David Duke "deplorable."
"I'm not in the name-calling business," Pence said to Wolf. This actually isn't the first time Mike Pence has spoken out about name-calling — in July he told Hugh Hewitt "I don't think name-calling has any place in public life."
But the Gov has, of course, hitched his wagon to the Namecaller-In-Chief
of the 2016 race. Some of Trump's greatest name-calling hits of 2016 include: Crooked Hillary, Little Marco, Lyin' Ted, Low Energy Jeb, Crazy Bernie and Pocahontas (as he's dubbed Senator Elizabeth Warren).
We think Deplorable David would actually fit in nicely, but seems like it's a no-go from Pence.
Clinton's response:
Earlier this year the New York Times rounded up the 258 people, places and things
Donald Trump has insulted on Twitter.