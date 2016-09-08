Search
Thursday, September 8, 2016

10 things to do this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 12:03 PM

1. Penrod Arts Fair

Sept. 10, 9 a.m. 50 years is a LONG time, at least to me it is. Penrod celebrates its 50th birthday this weekend with more than 300 artists, six stages of entertainment, a children's area and a beer garden.

IMA, 4000 Michigan Road, $20 day of, all-ages

RELATED: A look back at the first Penrod

2. French Market Festival

Sept. 10, noon. For the 26th year head to the St. Joan of Arc for delicious food, great music, unique artisans, children’s activities, Mass in French at 5:30 p.m., historic church tours and more.

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Ave., FREE, all-ages.

canvitational.jpeg

3. CANvitational

Sept. 10, noon. This is Midwest's largest craft canned beer festival. More than 50 breweries from across the United States will showcase their cans — and their beer. Cheers!

Pan American Plaza, 201 S. Capitol Ave., prices vary, 21+

4. BMW Championship

Through Sept. 11, times vary. A rare chance to see best golfers in the world. This is the third of four FedEx Cup playoff events and features the top 70 players in the FedEx rankings.

Crooked Stick Golf Club, 1964 Burning Tree Ln (Carmel), prices vary, all-ages.

5. HorrorHound Weekend

Sept. 9 -11, times vary. This convention isn’t just a treat for horror fanatics — it’s a celebration of all pulp cinema, featuring stars of the kinds of films you’d find on TV late at night or on the back shelves of mom-and-pop video stores. The weekend will also feature panel discussions, a film festival and booths displaying the work of the top names in the mask, makeup and special effects industry.

Indianapolis Marriott East, 7202 E. 21st St., $20 single day ticket, $45 weekend pass, $150 VIP pass, all-ages

6. Who Was Madam C.J. Walker?

Sept. 10, 2 p.m. It’s no secret that Indiana’s 200th birthday has brought an amazing round of funding and therefore art programming. This Bicentennial Legacy Project will show off local songstress Vickie Daniel telling the story of Madam C.J. Walker, “the first black woman millionaire in America,” and the iconic building on Indiana Avenue that bears her name.

Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St., FREE, all-ages

7. Gay Black Republican

Sept. 10, 10 p.m. The original and current lineups of Gay Black Republican will play sets at Punk Rock Night with appearances from special guests and former members. GBR has been a staple in the Indy punk rock scene for the last 15 years.

Melody Inn, 3826 N.Illinois St., $6, 21+

click to enlarge ANDREW KIST
  • Andrew Kist

8. Hasan Minhaj

Sept. 11, 8 p.m. 30-year-old humorist Minhaj (Comedy Central's The Daily Show) is making his theatrical debut in a one-man show called Homecoming King, which is based on true events from Minhaj’s first generation Indian-American experience.

Buskirk-Chumley Theatre, 114 East Kirkwood Ave. (Bloomington), prices vary, 21+

RELATED: Minhaj is blowing up the elephant in the room

9. Blink-182

Sept. 10, 7 p.m. DeLonge has departed the band, but Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker remain, plus newbie Matt Skiba.

Klipsch Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., prices vary, all-ages

10. MFT Presents: S.M. Wolf release show

click to enlarge WAYNE BERTSCH
  • Wayne Bertsch

