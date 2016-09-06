The Final Five are headed to Indy in October

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles performing during the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

With a total of nine medals at the Rio Olympics, the “Final Five” — a nickname U.S. Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman gave themselves to honor retiring U.S. women's gymnastics program coordinator Martha Karoly — earned the most medals ever by a U.S. gymnastics team.

Now the “Final Five” are touring the United States as part of the Kellogg's® Tour of Gymnastics Champions. Here's what fans can expect:

A high-flying, dynamic experience that celebrates the sport’s beauty and skill in each of the disciplines. Bigger and better than ever, the show's format pairs elite gymnastics skill with modern performance art that pushes the boundaries of athleticism and is sure to keep fans cheering for more.

And if you didn't already love the Final Five, here's a video of Simone Biles running from a bee during the 2014 World Championships.