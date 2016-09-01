10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

A Funny Car on track during the 2013 U.S. Nationals

1. U.S. Nationals

Sept. 2-5, times vary. This is drag racing's most prestigious event —think the Super Bowl, Indy 500, Daytona 500. This year's event is the final race in the regular season and features a special point-and-a-half system, making it of upmost importance to the drivers. No Labor Day plans? Pencil this in.

Lucas Oil Raceway, 10267 US-136, prices vary, all-ages

2. Meadful Things and Outciders Festival

Sept. 3, 2 p.m. This first-of-its-kind festival will feature more than 110 mead and ciders that you can sample. But more importantly — at least to me — there will be puppies and kittens that you can snuggle while drinking! This is a dream come true. They'll be plenty of food trucks and tunes from Bashiri Asad and Shelby County Sinners too.

Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 Brookside Ave., prices vary, 21+

3. ROC & ROW Festival

Sept. 5, 10 a.m. In place of last year’s WARMfest is this year’s Roc and Row – another reconnecting our waterways iniative that features The Ark Band, Hero Jr., 3:1 and Friends, Sugar Moon Rabbit, Broken Growlers and Ruditoonz. Also: yoga sessions for all, slacklining, a wellness fair, vendor market, food, beer and more. This event is free but donations to the Carl G. Fisher Society are encouraged.

Broad Ripple Park, 1550 Broad Ripple Ave. FREE, all-ages

Submitted Photo

Phoenix Rising’s debut show A Transformation

4. A Transformation

Sept. 2-4, times vary. Heads up Indy, there's a new dance company in town. This is Phoenix Rising’s first performance, and it's more than a show, it's a story of how they came about.

Theatre on the Square, 627 Massachusetts Ave., $24.50-32.50, all-ages

5. Gene Wilder tribute

Sept 2-3, times vary. Indy film lovers have a chance to pay tribute to the late Gene Wilder this weekend thanks to the Indianapolis Museum of Art and Indiana State Museum. Screenings of Young Frankenstein, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and Blazing Saddles.

Various locations, $5, all-ages

6. First Friday: Print or Die 2016

Sept 2, 6 p.m. Superstitions are everywhere. Don’t step on a crack, don’t walk under a ladder, don't break a mirror, don’t cross a black cats path, etc. And that's the theme of this year's big event at the Do317 Lounge. Full participation list here.

Do317 Lounge, 1043 Virginia Ave. #215, FREE, all-ages

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

7. Black Sabbath

Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m. I'm not a heavy metal fan, but you might be. And if you are, this is a show you don't want to miss.

Klipsch Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., prices vary, all-ages

8. First Friday: Lush

Sept. 2, 6 p.m. Nine artists explore subjects that terrify and fascinate them using the artist residency house next to the Tube Factory artspace. Installations, sculpture, and photography transfigure the space into a series of visionary experiences

Tube Factory Artspace, 1125 S. Cruft St., FREE, all-ages

9. Hog Roast & 11th Anniversary Celebration

Sept 3-5, times vary. Three days of slow roasted pork and sides, plus great live music and your favorite Mallow Run wines. Cheers to 11 years, Mallow.

Mallow Run Winery, 964 W Whiteland Road (Bargersville), FREE, 21+

10. Zoo Trippin, Coastl, Dell Zell