Tuesday, August 30, 2016

IMA, State Museum to honor Gene Wilder this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 3:35 PM

Wilder in 1970
  • Wilder in 1970

Indy film lovers have a chance to pay tribute to the late Gene Wilder this weekend thanks to the Indianapolis Museum of Art and Indiana State Museum. Wilder passed away Aug. 29 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Fans can catch any of the following screenings for $5 each.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the Indianapolis Museum of Art Toby Theater.

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Saturday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum. This screening will be accompanied by a “concession stand takeover” where Wonka candy will be rampant.

BLAZING SADDLES on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.

And in case you didn't know:

genewilder1.gif

