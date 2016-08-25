10 things to do this weekend

1. Chreece II

Aug. 27, 2 p.m. 9 stages. 50+ acts. 1 awesome day of hip-hop music.

2. Dig IN: A Taste of Indiana

Aug. 28. noon. This is your chance to sample food from 40 of the best chefs from around the state. Head here for a more in-depth preview.

Military Park, 601 W. New York St., $40, all-ages

3. IN Light IN

Hoosiers might find an iceberg or two floating in the Canal at IN Light IN

More than 20 local, regional, national and international artists come together for one giant visual spectacle.

Canal Walk, 801 W. Washington St. FREE, all-ages

Aug. 26-27, times vary. Sample more than 250 wines from around the world. This two-day fest will also feature local cuisine, live musical entertainment and more.

American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania St. $40, 21+

5. Adult Swim Drive-In

Aug. 26. 7 p.m. Indy is one of 10 stops on this magical tour of irreverent entertainment, which features unaired episodes of current and upcoming shows as well as never-before-seen pilots, specials and more! This unique, fun-filled evening will also include trivia, prizes, food trucks and more.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., FREE with RSVP

Fastidio

6. Kids Punk Rock Night

Aug. 27, 3 p.m. As if Fountain Square wasn't going to be busy enough on Saturday. We profiled Fastidio last week, but there’s a bunch more bands you can see including Mr. Daniel, School of Rock, Danny Thompson, Pravda, The Slappies, Stealing Volume and Black Cat Rebellion. Proceeds from this event benefit The Villages foster care program.

Kuma's Corner, 1127 Prospect St., FREE, all-ages

7. Hops & Flip Flops Festival

Aug. 27, 1 p.m. Guess what this festival's focus is? 25 breweries from across the country will be in town with their HOP-forward brews. Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Brandon Whyde and the Devil’s Keep, The Stampede String Band, Prowlers and the Prey, Midwest Rhythm Exchange and Bleedingkeys provide the tunes. Barbecue and Bourbon, Big Ron’s Bistro, King David Dogs and Speedway Lions Clu provide the grub.

Daredevil Brewing Co, 1151 Main St., $40, 21+

8. Feast of Lanterns

Aug. 27, 4 p.m. The Historic Near Eastside Festival is back again this year! Featuring more than 40 artisans, six bands, food trucks and more it's an all-around grand time.

Spades Park, 1800 Nowland Ave, FREE, all-ages

9. Hoops EP release performance

Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Big news on the local circuit: Hoops signed to Fat Possum earlier this year and their new EP is out August 26 on that label. They’ll celebrate that release in Indy at this local record store.

LUNA Music, 5202 N. College Ave., FREE, all-ages

10. Day of Flight

Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m. This all-day celebration of the three B's will be filled with chances to see many different types of birds close-up, discover the beauty of butterflies and learn about the importance of bees.

Indianapolis Museum of Art, 4000 Michigan Road, included with admission ($18), all-ages