Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Pence Despair-o-meter for the week of Aug. 22, 2016
Posted
By NUVO Editors
on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 3:36 PM
Being Donald Trump's running mate can't be an easy job for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. More often than not The Donald says something that Pence and others in the GOP have to backtrack and "explain Trump" to the general public. It has to cause a certain level of despair, right? NUVO will take on the task of tracking Pence's level of despair as the endless march to November's Election Day proceeds.
