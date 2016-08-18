Search
Thursday, August 18, 2016

10 things to do this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Aug 18, 2016 at 2:28 PM

Members of No Exit stuff their faces at Pizzology on Mass Ave. You'll see them throughout the Indy Fringe. - JOEY SMITH
  • Joey Smith
  • Members of No Exit stuff their faces at Pizzology on Mass Ave. You'll see them throughout the Indy Fringe.

1. IndyFringe

Through Aug. 28, times vary. With 8 different stages, 64 performing groups, and 384 performances, this 11-day festival has something for everyone. Whether you like edgy comedy, historical dramas or real-life scenarios, you'll be able to find the perfect play for you.

Various locations, prices vary, all-ages

2. WAMMfest

Aug. 20, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wine. Arts. Music. Microbrew. Need I say more? All proceeds from this event are distributed back to the Greenwood community.

Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Road, $15 doors, all-ages

3. SausageFest

Aug. 19-20, times vary. No, this isn't the college party you're thinking about. Highlighting Kincaid's Meat Market sausages and Sun King beer, this family-friendly event also offers children's activities such as inflatables, face painting, and games.

St Thomas Aquinas School, 4600 N Illinois St, FREE, all-ages

4. Kammy's Kause 2016

Aug. 19-20, times vary. This gigantic fundraiser for 4p- Support Group features all kinds of local bands playing their hearts out for a very worthy cause. Plus: there's a kidzone, a blood drive, and a motorcycle ride planned, too. Kammy's Kause rocks.

American Legion Park, 10584 S. State Road 13, (Fortville), prices vary, all-ages

5. Inflatable Obstacle Course Race

Aug. 20, 8 a.m. Here's how it works: 12 inflatable obstacles are spread out over a 5K course and well, you race to the finish.

White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., prices vary, all-ages

6. Kids Rock The Park

Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday's forecast looks to be B-E-A-UTIFUL! Head to Broad Ripple park for Girls Rock Indy's annual fundraiser. Live music from The Naptown Jugbusters and more as well as face painters, bounce houses, food trucks, a dunk tank, photo booths, a musical "petting zoo" and a carnival midway!

Broad Ripple Park, 1550 Broad Ripple Ave, $5, all-ages

Jackie Lynn performs Sunday at The Spot - JULIA DRATEL
  • Julia Dratel
  • Jackie Lynn performs Sunday at The Spot

7. Jackie Lynn, Paper Claw, David Nance Band

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. From Greg Lindberg's chat with Hayley Fohr (Jackie Lynn): "When I was starting the project I was really getting into Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. I read the Gram Parsons biography, and just all the Kill Bill movies [were inspirations]. I think Uma Thurman is such a badass, in general. It’s kind of like powerful, country glamour. All the glitz and glam. It’s also all super American and down to earth. And I wanted it to sound like Suicide was the backing band, sonically. Suicide, I found at a pretty early age, so I thought it would be an interesting pairing."

The Spot Tavern, 409 S. 4th St. (Lafayette), $7, 21+

8. President Benjamin Harrison’s birthday celebration

Aug 20, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Math time: My age + 159 = How old Benjamin Harrison would have turned on Saturday. There's FREE BIRTHDAY CAKE and free walk-thru tours of the home’s first floor. Happy birthday to Indiana’s only president!

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, 1230 N. Delaware St., FREE, all-ages

9. 98°, O-Town, Dream, Ryan Cabrera

Aug. 19, 8 p.m. Guess what fellow millennials? We're officially old enough to be pandered to on package tours. A minor freak out is very acceptable.

Murat Theatre, 502 N. New Jersey St., $39.50-89.50, all-ages

10. The Phantom of the Opera

Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. This silent horror classic will come to life at the Historic Artcraft Theatre with live orchestral accompaniment courtesy of the Franklin Chamber Players — a 19-piece orchestra that includes the electric organ, which is bound to make the macabre wold of this film even spookier.

Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St. (Franklin), $10-20, all-ages

