10 things to do this weekend

Joey Smith

Members of No Exit stuff their faces at Pizzology on Mass Ave. You'll see them throughout the Indy Fringe.

1. IndyFringe

Through Aug. 28, times vary. With 8 different stages, 64 performing groups, and 384 performances, this 11-day festival has something for everyone. Whether you like edgy comedy, historical dramas or real-life scenarios, you'll be able to find the perfect play for you.

Various locations, prices vary, all-ages

2. WAMMfest

Aug. 20, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wine. Arts. Music. Microbrew. Need I say more? All proceeds from this event are distributed back to the Greenwood community.

Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Road, $15 doors, all-ages

3. SausageFest

Aug. 19-20, times vary. No, this isn't the college party you're thinking about. Highlighting Kincaid's Meat Market sausages and Sun King beer, this family-friendly event also offers children's activities such as inflatables, face painting, and games.

St Thomas Aquinas School, 4600 N Illinois St, FREE, all-ages

4. Kammy's Kause 2016

Aug. 19-20, times vary. This gigantic fundraiser for 4p- Support Group features all kinds of local bands playing their hearts out for a very worthy cause. Plus: there's a kidzone, a blood drive, and a motorcycle ride planned, too. Kammy's Kause rocks.

American Legion Park, 10584 S. State Road 13, (Fortville), prices vary, all-ages

5. Inflatable Obstacle Course Race

Aug. 20, 8 a.m. Here's how it works: 12 inflatable obstacles are spread out over a 5K course and well, you race to the finish.

White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., prices vary, all-ages

6. Kids Rock The Park

Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday's forecast looks to be B-E-A-UTIFUL! Head to Broad Ripple park for Girls Rock Indy's annual fundraiser. Live music from The Naptown Jugbusters and more as well as face painters, bounce houses, food trucks, a dunk tank, photo booths, a musical "petting zoo" and a carnival midway!

Broad Ripple Park, 1550 Broad Ripple Ave, $5, all-ages

Julia Dratel

Jackie Lynn performs Sunday at The Spot

7. Jackie Lynn, Paper Claw, David Nance Band

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. From Greg Lindberg's chat with Hayley Fohr (Jackie Lynn): "When I was starting the project I was really getting into Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. I read the Gram Parsons biography, and just all the Kill Bill movies [were inspirations]. I think Uma Thurman is such a badass, in general. It’s kind of like powerful, country glamour. All the glitz and glam. It’s also all super American and down to earth. And I wanted it to sound like Suicide was the backing band, sonically. Suicide, I found at a pretty early age, so I thought it would be an interesting pairing."

The Spot Tavern, 409 S. 4th St. (Lafayette), $7, 21+

8. President Benjamin Harrison’s birthday celebration

Aug 20, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Math time: My age + 159 = How old Benjamin Harrison would have turned on Saturday. There's FREE BIRTHDAY CAKE and free walk-thru tours of the home’s first floor. Happy birthday to Indiana’s only president!

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, 1230 N. Delaware St., FREE, all-ages

9. 98°, O-Town, Dream, Ryan Cabrera

Aug. 19, 8 p.m. Guess what fellow millennials? We're officially old enough to be pandered to on package tours. A minor freak out is very acceptable.

Murat Theatre, 502 N. New Jersey St., $39.50-89.50, all-ages

10. The Phantom of the Opera

Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. This silent horror classic will come to life at the Historic Artcraft Theatre with live orchestral accompaniment courtesy of the Franklin Chamber Players — a 19-piece orchestra that includes the electric organ, which is bound to make the macabre wold of this film even spookier.

Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St. (Franklin), $10-20, all-ages