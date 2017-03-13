Savage Love: Going down with a dirty mouth

click to enlarge
My wife and I have a decent sex life. Pretty vanilla, but we’re busy with work, chores, and life in general with two small kids, so I can’t complain too much. About a year after having our second kid, I went down on my wife. As usual, we both enjoyed it greatly.
Unfortunately, about a week later she got a yeast infection. She attributed the YI to the oral, and since then I am strictly forbidden from putting my mouth anywhere near her pussy. I understand that YI are no fun, painful and embarrassing. I understand her reluctance. But I’ve never heard of oral sex causing YI, although I realize I might be misinformed.
How do I win back her trust to let me go down on her? No one is about to mistake me for Sting when it comes to my endurance during intercourse, so having the ability to pleasure her without penetration is important.
Dirty Mouth Guy
“Yeast is not an STI,” said Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, an ob-gyn in Portland, Oregon. “Yeast (candida) is a normal denizen of the vagina, and an infection simply means there is an overgrowth of it on the vulva or in the vagina.”
People are likelier to get a yeast infection — or likelier to experience yeast overpopulation, since yeast is a citizen of Vagina City — when they’re on antibiotics, they have diabetes, or their immune system has taken a hit.
“Oral sex can be a slight risk factor in transmission of candida,” said Dr. Denali Luengo, “but the frequency of candidiasis is not increased by the frequency of sex, so it may not happen next time. Also, if her symptoms developed one week later, it could have been pure coincidence.”
A coincidence — that was my hunch when I read your letter, DMG.
“Luckily, they are easy to treat — over the counter miconazole or the single-dose pill fluconazole — and are basically just a nuisance and present no major health risks,” said Dr. Denali Luengo.
On the Lovecast, we love Lindsey Doe from Sexplanations, and you will too: savagelovecast.com.
mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter