Savage Love: Trapped in an authoritarian household

If they were just enforcing "their rules" about booze in their house, that would be one thing. But requiring your adult daughter not to date anyone, or not to be a lesbian at all, is just mean. (A lot of insane religious people believe homosexuality is an act, not an identity, so someone who isn't currently having gay or lesbian sex isn't actually gay or lesbian. By that standard, I haven't been gay for hours.) And leveraging their daughter's autism and social isolation and economic dependence against her in order to control her? Meaner still.You say you don't want to hurt your parents — you're a good daughter — but it's clear your shitty parents don't care if they hurt you.Typically my advice would be to tell your mean and shitty parents what they want to hear — to feel free to lie to them under duress — and then lean on your friends, do your own thing outside of the house, and be careful not to get caught. But that's not an option for you.So you'll have to ask yourself what you value more: freedom now or getting your degree sooner rather than later. If it's your freedom, move out, get a job, go to community college and take your time getting that degree. If it's getting your degree before turning 30, knuckle under, spend a lot of late nights "studying in the library," and go to the student resource center on your campus and ask if there are any campus services/support groups for students with autism or Asperger's syndrome. Who knows? You might meet some people who you could see yourself living with, as roommates and friends, and be able to get out of your parents' house sooner rather than later.P.S. You're in Utah, UTAH. If there's an LGBT student group on your campus, go to the meetings and share your story. You might meet a gay Mormon boy with parents like yours — shitty and mean — who could use a fake girlfriend until he graduates, and you could use a fake boyfriend until you move out of mom and dad's.