Savage Love: Dealing with a jealous partner

click to enlarge
Last week, I spoke at the Wilbur Theater in Boston and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Audience members submitted their questions on tiny cards before the show, allowing them to remain anonymous while forcing them to be succinct. Here are some of the questions I didn’t have time to get to at both events…
What’s the healthiest way to address jealousy in a relationship with a jealous and confrontational partner?
The healthiest thing would be for your jealous and confrontational partner to address their issues with a therapist after you’ve dumped them.
Fuck, marry, kill: Donald Trump, Rick Santorum, Mike Pence.
Fuck everything, call off the wedding, kill myself.
I see you’ve resurrected your ITMFA campaign. (Bragging rights: I got the Mass license plate ITMFA. The DMV tried to take it back when someone complained, and the ACLU won the case for me! I removed the plate, of course, after Obama won.) My question: If Trump is removed from office — if we “impeach the motherfucker already” — we’ll have Mike Pence. Do you really think he’d be any better?
We already have Mike Pence. And Pence, as awful as he is, oscillates within a predictable band of Republican awfulness. With a President Pence, we’ll get shitty Supreme Court nominees, attacks on queers and people of color, and fiscal mismanagement. With President Trump, we get all that plus war with Mexico and Australia. And you don’t have to remove your ITMFA buttons once Trump is removed from office — keep ’em on until Pence is impeached, too.
Speaking of impeachment: Four in 10 Americans support impeaching Trump. Nixon didn’t hit that number until 18 months into the Watergate scandal. And speaking of my ITMFA campaign: We’ve already raised $100,000 at ITMFA.org
, with all proceeds going to the ACLU
, Planned Parenthood
, and the International Refugee Assistance Project
. Get your ITMFA hats, buttons, and T-shirts at ITMFA.org
! (Coming soon: coffee mugs and stickers!)
DEAR READERS: Valentine’s Day is coming up. This is your annual reminder to #FuckFirst — have sex and then go out to dinner. Don’t have a heavy meal, drink, eat some chocolate gut bomb of a dessert and then write to me on the 15th whining about how you didn’t get laid on the 14th. Fuck first! Or better yet, stay home and fuck all night on the 14th and go out to dinner on the 15th. You’re welcome.
On the Lovecast, Dan chats with polyamory luminary Cunning Minx: savagelovecast.com.
mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter