Savage Love: The difference in race and gender

Last week, I spoke at the Wilbur Theater in Boston and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Audience members submitted their questions on tiny cards before the show, allowing them to remain anonymous while forcing them to be succinct. Here are some of the questions I didn’t have time to get to at both events…
Why are liberals okay with people self-identifying their gender but not their race? Aren’t both considered social constructs?
“If race and gender are both social constructs,” Evan Urquhart writes at Slate, “and if both have been built around observable biological traits, then what is the crucial difference that makes a felt gender identity a true one, but a felt racial identity fraudulent? The short answer is that most trans people and their allies suspect that transgender people are born that way.” (Google “Evan Urquhart,” “trans,” and “race” to read the rest of his essay.)
We just legalized weed here in Massachusetts! Yay! How can I, as a consumer but industry outsider, help to ensure more diversity in the legal selling business?
Before the shops open, get in the face of your elected officials to make sure licenses are made available to pot entrepreneurs of color. Once legal weed shops are open, go out of your way to patronize pot shops owned by people of color and insist all legal weed shops employ people of color and pay a living wage. And once the profits start rolling in, demand that pot activists and shop owners stay in the fight to demand that people convicted of possessing or selling pot in the past — primarily POC — get full pardons and restitution.
Please elaborate on your suggestion that an open relationship could save a marriage.
Here’s an example: married couple, together a long time, low-conflict relationship, good partners. Spouse #1 is done with sex — libido gone, no interest in taking steps to restore it — but Spouse #2 isn’t done with sex. This can play out two ways: (1) Spouse #1 insists on keeping the marriage closed, and Spouse #2 opts for divorce over celibacy. (2) Spouse #1 allows for outside contact — they open the marriage up — and monogamy is sacrificed but the marriage is saved.
How do you get over the guilt of being a straight guy? I used to feel a lot of sexual shame from hearing that men are pigs all the time. I got over most of it, but I still have leftover shame. I want to be respectful of women without having to take responsibility for the actions of every asshole straight man out there.
As a gay man, I’m not responsible for the actions of Roy Cohn, Jeffrey Dahmer and Peter Thiel. Likewise, I deserve no credit for the accomplishments of Michelangelo, Alan Turing and Stephen Sondheim. When you feel the shame and guilt welling up, all you can do is remind yourself that you’re not responsible for the piggishness of Donald Trump or the awesomeness of Chris Kluwe. (And just to complicate things: While most straight women hate straight male pigs, most straight women want their men to be pigs — but only now and then, and only for them. A dash of controlled/vestigial piggishness is a desirable trait, not a disqualifying one.)
DEAR READERS: Valentine’s Day is coming up. This is your annual reminder to #FuckFirst — have sex and then go out to dinner. Don’t have a heavy meal, drink, eat some chocolate gut bomb of a dessert and then write to me on the 15th whining about how you didn’t get laid on the 14th. Fuck first! Or better yet, stay home and fuck all night on the 14th and go out to dinner on the 15th. You’re welcome.
On the Lovecast, Dan chats with polyamory luminary Cunning Minx: savagelovecast.com.
