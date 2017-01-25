Search
Savage Love

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Savage Love: Down and out and horny

A homeless, role-playing fetish might be inactionable

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:00 PM

I have a particular fetish that I’ve never fully disclosed to anybody. My ultimate fantasy is to be stripped of my assets by a woman and then (most importantly) made homeless. I like dressing up dirty — face, clothing, and all — and even going so far as to look through garbage cans. My question is this: Is it moral to live out this fantasy, considering the plight of homeless people?
Desiring Interesting Role-Play That’s Yucky

I’m not gonna lecture you about how homelessness is a tragedy for individuals and a national crisis that the administration of Orange Julius Caesar is unlikely to prioritize.
Just like AURAL, DIRTY, I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum. But this is definitely a fantasy — morally speaking — that can’t be fully realized.

You’re turned on by the thought of a cruel woman taking absolutely everything from you and leaving you homeless? Great. Find a woman who’s into findom (financial domination) and give her some or most of your money and play dress up on the weekends and sleep in her backyard. But don’t give her everything and actually wind up homeless, DIRTY, because then you’ll wind up competing for scarce shelter beds and other resources with men, women and children who didn’t choose to become homeless because it made their dicks hard. There’s nothing moral about making their plight worse than it already is.

Finally, DIRTY, while you’re able to fantasize about being stripped of your assets and left homeless, there are real people out there who have nothing and don’t find anything about being homelessness arousing. Want to be poorer? Donate a big chunk of your assets to homeless shelters and/or nonprofits that assist those experiencing homelessness in your area.

On the Lovecast: Trump! What’s up with the piss thing and how to fight him. Listen at savagelovecast.com.

mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter

Comments

About The Author

Dan Savage

Dan Savage
Bio:
 In addition to being a nationally syndicated sex advice columnist and author of books, Savage can also lay claim to being the only person at his home paper to have actually converted his sexuality into a profession. He has a boyfriend and a child. He is also wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice and cheats at racketball... more

