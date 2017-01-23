Search
Monday, January 23, 2017

Savage Love: Dan loses a breeder reader

You might be a homophobe if...

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge savagelove_595_1_.png
I recently stopped reading your advice column due to its current focus on homosexuality. Just letting you know the heterosexuals are still alive and doing well.
Bored Reading Endlessly Experimental Deviants Exploring Rectums

Over the last year, BREEDER, I published 140 questions from readers who identified themselves as gay, lesbian, bi, trans, or straight. Twenty-six of those questions were from gay men (18 percent), 16 were from bisexuals (12 percent), 6 were from trans people (4 percent), 2 were from lesbians (1 percent), and 90 were from straight people (65 percent). Almost all of the bisexuals whose letters I responded to were in opposite-sex, aka “straight,” relationships, and the same goes for half the letters from trans people. (Lots of trans people are straight identified and in opposite-sex, aka “straight,” relationships.) So nearly 80 percent of the questions I answered last year focused on straight people and/or straight sex.

If a sex-advice column that’s about straight people and/or straight sex 65 to 80 percent of the time is too gay for you, BREEDER, then my “current focus” isn’t the problem—your homophobia is. I would say that I’m sorry to lose you as a reader, BREEDER, but I’m not.

Listen to the Savage Lovecast every week at savagelovecast.com.

mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter

Comments

